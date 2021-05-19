A new digital sign going up at the rink in O’Leary needs access to power.
The O’Leary Community Sports Centre has been informed the new outdoor sign can’t draw power from the pole used by the rink as it’s too busy already. So, the rink’s board is requesting the town that they be allowed to draw power from one of their street lights.
The sign will be installed across the parking lot out in front of the rink.
“Maritime Electric said they could set it up the same as our street lights on a flat rate and a metre will not be required,” explained the town’s CAO Bev Shaw during O’Leary’s council meeting on May 12.
The power cost will be $115 a month or $1,380 a year. The bill would be invoiced to the town. The rink is hoping an agreement could be made about the charge and is offering the use of the sign to the town for six months of the year.
“I don’t think they are asking the town to pay the full $1,380 per year, but they are hoping to work some kind of deal and giving you access to the sign for six months,” said Ms Shaw.
Having access to the sign could be an opportunity for the town to advertise for events during those six months.
“I like the idea of being able to advertise in the summer months,” said Councillor Joey Dumville. “I think that’s a prime location.”
Councillor Judy MacIsaac suggested if the town does agree to do this, that maybe they should put a time limit on the deal and revisit the agreement in the future.
Council decided to pass a motion to allow the rink to use their street lamp, have the town be billed for the power, use the sign for six months for advertising purposes and have in place a five year deal for the town to absorb a maximum of $500 a year of the electricity bill for the sign.
