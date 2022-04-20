O’Leary council has finalized a policy they hope will curb illegal dumping at the town’s former dump site.
The town’s chief administrative officer, Bev Shaw, reported to council back in October about the site’s gate continuously being left open or unlocked and items illegally being disposed at the site.
“The purpose of the policy is to control unauthorized persons from entering this property and illegally disposing of waste material,” said Ms Shaw. “So I’m suggesting that no person shall be permitted to enter the property except for Town of O’Leary staff and contractors who’ve been contracted with the town and the gates are to remain closed and locked at all times except when Town of O’Leary staff or contractors with the town have a reason to enter.”
The policy would also outline the types of materials the town would permit to be disposed at the site. Those materials include clean soil, rocks, gravel, concrete, asphalt, branches and leaves. Initially, Ms Shaw said the policy would permit petroleum and contaminated soil to be deposited at the site, but under certain conditions, including availability of space to spread the material and allow the evaporation of petroleum.
However, Councillor Darren MacKinnon raised concerns about the policy allowing for contaminated soil to be deposited at the site.
“What circumstances would prevail us to accept that soil,” he asked.
Ms Shaw said she included that provision in the policy based on what the town has done before.
“There’s been some oil spills in the past and they did take the contaminated soil out there,” she said. “They spread it fairly thinly, if it was ruled to do this, and it evaporates quickly.”
Ms Shaw added this was done on the recommendation from the province’s Department of Environment.
Coun. MacKinnon asked Ms Shaw if she could check with the department to make sure that was still their recommendation.
Ms Shaw clarified the policy would state taking contaminated soil to the dump ‘may be permitted’ and contaminated soil wouldn’t be allowed at the site unless the town had permission from the Department of Environment.
Mayor Eric Gavin asked Coun. MacKinnon if he would like the policy amended to exclude the deposit of contaminated soil at the dump.
“I wouldn’t be to upset if it was removed,” said Coun. MacKinnon.
It has been suggested before about developing the land at the site, possibly creating a solar or wind farm, and if the area is full of contaminated soil that could make it more difficult to do so.
After further discussion, council made the decision to remove the contaminated soil provision from the policy. Once that was decided, a motion was made to approve the new policy for the dump. The motion was made by Councillor Valene Gallant and second by Councillor Kevin Maynard. The motion passed.
