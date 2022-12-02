CJ Snyders-Couchman (right) dribbles the basketball toward the net, while Jackie Charchuk (centre) and Janet Charchuk (left) do their best to steal the ball during the first night of the new multi-sport program from Special Olympics PEI. The program will take place throughout the year, with athletes learning one sport during each eight week module, and once they get through the skills they want to work on, they’ll move on to another sport. Jillian Trainor photo
Athletes involved with Special Olympics in West Prince hope to become more involved with sports they might not have tried before with the creation of a new multi-sport program.
“We’ve been trying to get a lot of programming going post-COVID,” said Ellen Murphy, sport developer with Special Olympics. “We had a number of bowling programs up here in West Prince, pre-COVID, and most of those lanes hadn’t opened up the last couple of years, so we were looking for some other options in the area.”
With not knowing what athletes maybe wanted in the area for sports, Ms Murphy said the thought was a multi-sport program where athletes could get a variety of different sports throughout the year would be a good option.
“If we find that there is a big appetite for basketball, or soccer, for hockey, then we could set up a specific program for that sport as well,” she said.
Three athletes took part in the program’s first night, Heidi Mallett, Janet Charchuk, and CJ Snyders-Couchman, who each participate in various summer and winter sports. All three said they’re happy the program has begun in their region.
“We needed something in West Prince to keep us active,” said Ms Mallett. “With the pandemic, we need to keep getting everybody back out in the community again, and that’s vitally important, and it keeps us active because we did not want to sit around another winter.”
The athletes said it was nice to have a program like this happening in the region again.
“We didn’t really have any sports for a while, and I decided to take up pickleball when I was waiting,” said Ms Charchuk. “I thought it was fun.”
The program will take place throughout the year, with athletes learning one sport during each eight week module, and once they get through the skills they want to work on, they’ll move on to another sport. Right now, the athletes are learning more about basketball.
“I enjoy it, and I think if we had enough people, we should open a team up down here,” said Ms Snyders-Couchman.
Ms Murphy said they’ll try and make sure that everybody gets eight weeks in a sport that fits the programming model with Special Olympics, and the sports chosen will be based on what different athletes like.
“If we get into floor curling next, and they really like it and want to stick at it a little bit longer, they might do 10 weeks,” she said. “The schedule isn’t really set for how long the blocks will be in each sport. It will depend on what the group wants to do, and how much they’re enjoying each sport as they go.”
The program will be taking place in the gym of Alberton Elementary School every Wednesday at 5:30 pm for the winter months. Because the program is taking place in a school, it’s restricted to taking place between Monday and Friday. The last day for the program prior to the holidays is Dec. 7, and will begin again in the new year once school resumes.
The process for getting the program up and running was easy.
Ms Murphy said when Special Olympics PEI approached Alberton Elementary with the proposal to use the school’s gym, staff were very excited and welcoming. One of the biggest issues, however, is getting people interested in volunteering.
“We have a number of parents helping out with this program, but we’re also pretty excited to have Chad and Nicole (Barkhouse) help out here,” said Ms Murphy. “They’re both pretty well versed in some physical activity with Chad being a OT (Pediatric Occupational Therapist) and Nicole being involved in Go West PEI, so they both have tons of knowledge to bring to the program in a coaching role, and they also have a lot of experience in a variety of different sports, which makes them really well suited for the multi-sport program.”
Ms Murphy is excited to see the program being offered in West Prince, and said if people are interested in getting involved in the program, they can contact Special Olympics PEI by phone or by email. The organization will make sure their registration is completed so they’re able to start with the program.
