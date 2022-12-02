Sports

CJ Snyders-Couchman (right) dribbles the basketball toward the net, while Jackie Charchuk (centre) and Janet Charchuk (left) do their best to steal the ball during the first night of the new multi-sport program from Special Olympics PEI. The program will take place throughout the year, with athletes learning one sport during each eight week module, and once they get through the skills they want to work on, they’ll move on to another sport. Jillian Trainor photo

Athletes involved with Special Olympics in West Prince hope to become more involved with sports they might not have tried before with the creation of a new multi-sport program.

“We’ve been trying to get a lot of programming going post-COVID,” said Ellen Murphy, sport developer with Special Olympics. “We had a number of bowling programs up here in West Prince, pre-COVID, and most of those lanes hadn’t opened up the last couple of years, so we were looking for some other options in the area.”

