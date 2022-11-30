A screenshot from one of two videos developed to be used as resources for PEI workers to tackle workplace sexual harassment. The videos were developed in partnership with the Community Legal Information’s RISE Program and PEI Human Rights Commission’s SHIFT Project. Submitted photo
Two new animated videos recently released on PEI is aiming to tackle the issue of sexual harassment in Island workplaces.
The videos were developed in partnership with the Community Legal Information’s RISE Program and PEI Human Rights Commission’s SHIFT Project to be used as resources for workers.
“It happens on PEI just as much as it happens every where’s else,” said SHIFT Project Manager Sarah Denman-Wood. “Unfortunately, it’s very prevalent here on PEI.”
In August and September of 2021, the SHIFT Project conducted a survey of Islanders.
Out of the 1,600 responses they received, more than a 1,000 people said they had experienced workplace sexual harassment in their lifetime.
“That’s quite a significant number,” said Ms Denman-Wood.
An initiative of the PEI Human Rights Commission, funded through the federal Department of Justice, the SHIFT Project has a goal of addressing and preventing sexual harassment in Island workplaces through awareness, education and training that is tailored for employers, employees, high school students and the general public.
“The Department of Justice have funded these kinds of projects right across the country to tackle the major issue of workplace sexual harassment,” said Ms Denman-Wood.
She added the Community Legal Information’s RISE Program is where people can turn to if they are looking for legal advise because they are experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Ms Denman-Wood said the new videos address some of the frequently asked questions that both the RISE program and the SHIFT project receive regularly on workplace sexual harassment. Therefore, the animated videos explain how to identify workplace sexual harassment and what options are available to address it on PEI.
“There seems to be a lot of confusion over what actually workplace sexual harassment looks like and what it sounds like,” she explained. “The other main question we were receiving was what do we do if we see it or if we are experiencing it. So, we wanted to create a resource that people could access at any time from anywhere.”
Ms Denman-Wood said while the videos help to raise awareness, they also educate workers on what their options are if they find themselves either being harassed or witnessing harassment.
“We want people to know they are not alone if they are experiencing workplace sexual harassment and there are resources out there to help them,” she said.
In 2020, PEI passed new legislation where every business on the Island needs to have a sexual harassment policy that clearly outlines how to get help.
“Not only to have the policy in place for their employees, but to make sure their employees know the policy and are trained in it,” said Ms Denman-Wood.
Ms Denman-Wood said the first step in reducing incidents of sexual harassment in the workplace is being able to openly talk about the issue.
“If we don’t talk about things, they tend to keep happening,” she said. “That’s what SHIFT is really about, raising awareness so we can prevent it and we know how to address it effectively.”
Ms Denman-Wood said workplace sexual harassment can be a difficult topic to address.
“If you are talking with people that you see every day, it can get awkward and people don’t always know what to say or how to say it, which is where myself and SHIFT can come in because I’m a third party,” she said.
But employers can also download these videos, available on the SHIFT website, send them out to their employees.
“That’s why we made them, so they are available for everyone to use and access,” said Ms Denman-Wood.
