The manager for Transportation West doesn’t believe the expansion of the rural transit program into Prince County will have any major impact on the not-for-profit organization.
In fact, Sherry Tremblay sees last week’s announcement as a positive for the region.
“It’s going to be another tool the residents can use around here,” said Ms Tremblay.
The province’s rural transit program was launched in eastern PEI October 2021 as a first step toward creating an Island-wide public transit system. Beginning on April 19, two new routes will be added in western PEI. A route between Tignish and Charlottetown, through Summerside, Borden-Carleton and south shore communities will operate twice daily. A second route will provide inter-community transit in the West Prince region and midday to Summerside. The fare will be $2 per person for a one-way trip.
Ms Tremblay said the majority of their passengers require special needs service.
“Door to door and public transit is not going to be able to provide that for the passengers that we transfer,” she explained. “So, I don’t foresee it hurting us at all. I think it’s only going to help.”
The mayor of Tignish also sees the new rural routes as a win-win for the area.
“I think it’s a great asset for anyone who wants to travel, especially for older people that don’t have vehicles or low income individuals and now they will be able to travel to Charlottetown or Summerside for two bucks,” said Allan McInnis. “It’s a pretty good deal.”
Mr McInnis hopes as well that tourists, especially those coming by cruise ship, will take advantage of the service as well and travel to the western region of PEI.
“I think there’s 70 to 80 cruise ships coming into Charlottetown this summer, hopefully they will amalgamate some kind of schedule that it will take some of those people west because we’ve got a lot of attractions up west,” he said. “We’ve got all kinds of stuff up here for people to visit.”
Ms Tremblay said the new rural routes are going to be great for the area.
“I do wish they have more routes that would be available that would go directly to Summerside and Charlottetown, but I understand the cost associated with that as well,” she said. “I just hope the residents of West Prince take advantage of the public transportation because it’s going to help a lot of people and it’s going to be affordable.”
