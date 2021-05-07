A Mount Pleasant woman has made it her mission to be an advocate for seniors living in PEI long-term care homes.
Louise Hall moved back to the Island from Alberta in 2009. A year later, Ms Hall relocated her parents to PEI. Both of her parents had dementia and eventually needed to be placed in long-term care.
They ended up being placed in one of the manors run by the province.
“A wonderful facility,” said Ms Hall, adding her parents were able to stay together in their own room, which is rare. “The care was fantastic.”
Then Ms Hall decided to relocate her aunt from Ontario to PEI. Her aunt was living independently in an apartment until she ended up in the hospital and then went into community care.
“It was a real eye opener, between the difference of care the government place is receiving and the privately run facilities,” said Ms Hall. “Between the standards for the employees, for the residents, it’s unbelievable.”
Her concern led Ms Hall to start examining inspection reports for long-term care homes that are publicly available on the PEI government website.
“They’re horrifying,” she said. “The lack of training that shows up time and time again.”
According to the PEI government website, more than 50 facilities provide long-term care in the province. Currently, there are 36 community care facilities and nine private nursing homes that meet inspection standards and have been granted an operating license.
At minimum, these facilities are inspected annually by the Department of Health and Wellness. The inspection reports look at management, residents care and the physical and social environment of the homes. In these areas, the reports indicate if these facilities are compliant, partially compliant or non compliant. They also provide comments on how the homes can improve.
Ms Hall noted things like infectious disease control, fire safety and special needs diets are some of the areas that repeatedly come up in the reports needing constant improvement.
However, from what Ms Hall can tell from the reports, there are no incentives for the homes to make those improvements.
“How about an action plan, or budget, to rectify these situations,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be permanent consequences.”
According to a spokesperson with the Department of Health and Wellness, only one long-term care home on PEI has been closed and it was amalgamated into one of the owner’s larger homes.
What happens to a long-term care home when it doesn’t meet standards or regulations depends on many factors, said the spokesperson.
“Some homes have received a provisional license for a short period (usually 2-3 months) to allow the operator time to correct the compliance issues,” said the spokesperson in an email sent to the Graphic.
Ms Hall is currently working on organizing a new group that will focus on improving long-term care living in PEI. She’s hoping to name the group SOS - Save Our Seniors Canada.
“My hope is to take this countrywide some day, but we’re starting here at home,” she said.
Ms Hall would like to go in front of the Community Care Facilities and Nursing Homes Board, who are responsible for providing the licenses for privately run long-term care homes on the Island.
“I want information, evidence and documentation, before I go in front of them,” she said.
Since word has gotten out about what Ms Hall has started, people have been reaching out to her, sharing stories, photos and videos of their loved ones at long-term care homes in the province.
Food quality and special dietary needs is one area that Ms Hall really wants to see improvements in at nursing homes.
Ms Hall said patients with dementia need a quiet atmosphere and visual and verbal cues to encourage them to eat.
She recently saw a video from a home where a large television in the dining area was blaring so loud ‘I don’t think anyone in that room could concentrate on anything, let alone eating’.
“The problem I see is this information is not getting where it is needed, that is with the people who are working with the dementia patients,” said Ms Hall.
Ms Hall’s parents have both passed away, but her aunt is stilling living in community care.
While her group will advocate for all seniors living in long-term care homes, Ms Hall is concerned for those nursing home residents who don’t have anyone to fight for them, the ones she calls the forgotten. Those with no family members or loved ones to advocate on their behalf.
“We’re going to be a advocacy group to get things rectified here on the Island and get these places up to standard,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.