The new trail in Alberton forms sort of a loop. Starting on French Lane, it also connects to Poplar Street, Argyle Street, and College Street. It’s based on streets that were part of Alberton in the 1800s, but are no longer in use, and won’t be turned into streets again. Jillian Trainor photo
Alberton’s chief administration officer believes the town’s newly completed trail will be very beneficial for the community.
“It will become more of a destination for some groups,” said Donna Thomson. “People who want to hike, and they want to walk around, they can come up here and they can do Confederation Trail, they can do this trail, they can do North Cape trail, you know, stuff like that. People are coming in and saying that they’re very excited, that it looks great.”
Located on French Lane, the trail forms somewhat of a loop, as it also connects to Poplar Street, Argyle Street, and College Street. It’s based on streets that were part of Alberton in the 1800s, but are no longer in use, and won’t be turned into streets again.
The idea to create the trail came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and wanting to help residents stay active while maintaining social distances.
When creating the trail, town workers cleared the path, then sent out request for tenders for the base of the trail.
“We didn’t want it to be completely natural, where there was roots and stuff coming out, so Diane (Broderick) and I had done a walking tour that Joanne Smallman had put on. We went to all these different trails to get an idea of what we wanted ours to look like,” said Ms Thomson. “Some were really natural, but you had to walk with your head down or you might trip over something.”
The town would also like to put signage up around the trail, similar to the trail at North Cape, that would give the history of the area. Ms Thomson said there will likely be a second phase, though it won’t be completed this fall.
“We’re hoping to take it further and go like down the salt marshes,” she said. “We’re just waiting to talk to (the Department of) Environment on how that needs to happen and whether we’re going to have to put in like boardwalks or something like that.”
There aren’t any plans at the moment to have it open year-round, but because the base of the trail has been laid down, people will be able to use it for snowshoeing in the winter months.
The town will be maintaining it throughout the year, ensuring the trail is walkable, and nothing is blocking any of the paths, like downed trees.
An official opening hasn’t happened yet, but the town is organizing an event in October, to feature not only the trail, but also all the work the town has done as part of the Rediscover Main Street project.
“We’re gonna do a poker walk,” said Ms Thomson. “They’ll have to go and find the station, pick their card, and it’ll be somewhere along the trail. It will start probably at the library, and then go to the disc golf course, down to the trails, and then back and then end up at the town pond area.”
