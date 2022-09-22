New Trail

The new trail in Alberton forms sort of a loop. Starting on French Lane, it also connects to Poplar Street, Argyle Street, and College Street. It’s based on streets that were part of Alberton in the 1800s, but are no longer in use, and won’t be turned into streets again. Jillian Trainor photo

Alberton’s chief administration officer believes the town’s newly completed trail will be very beneficial for the community.

“It will become more of a destination for some groups,” said Donna Thomson. “People who want to hike, and they want to walk around, they can come up here and they can do Confederation Trail, they can do this trail, they can do North Cape trail, you know, stuff like that. People are coming in and saying that they’re very excited, that it looks great.”

