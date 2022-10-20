New vehicle

Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department (pictured sitting), and deputy chief Shawn Ahearn, are looking forward to seeing how the departments new side-by-side does out in the field once it’s been fitted out with suitable rescue equipment including rigging to hold a stretcher, a water tank to the vehicle which can be removed when not in use, and lights on the top of the vehicle to see better in dark spaces, making it a multi-purpose vehicle for the fire department. Jillian Trainor photo

An increase in calls for ATV accidents has resulted in the Tignish Fire Department purchasing a new rescue vehicle - a side-by-side.

“In the last number of years, there have been quite a few of ATV (all terrain vehicles) accidents,” said the department’s chief Allan Gavin. “We just want to make sure that when we get a call that we’re able to get to the victims, so we felt it was time we purchased something to aid us in that.”

