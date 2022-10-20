Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department (pictured sitting), and deputy chief Shawn Ahearn, are looking forward to seeing how the departments new side-by-side does out in the field once it’s been fitted out with suitable rescue equipment including rigging to hold a stretcher, a water tank to the vehicle which can be removed when not in use, and lights on the top of the vehicle to see better in dark spaces, making it a multi-purpose vehicle for the fire department. Jillian Trainor photo
An increase in calls for ATV accidents has resulted in the Tignish Fire Department purchasing a new rescue vehicle - a side-by-side.
“In the last number of years, there have been quite a few of ATV (all terrain vehicles) accidents,” said the department’s chief Allan Gavin. “We just want to make sure that when we get a call that we’re able to get to the victims, so we felt it was time we purchased something to aid us in that.”
The vehicle was purchased about a month ago, from Daniel Christopher Sales and Services in Tignish, and is being paid for through money raised from the fire department’s Chase the Ace fundraiser. Altogether, once the vehicle has all the equipment it will need, the cost is estimated to be between $60,000 and $70,000.
The side-by-side can seat four people, and along with being rigged up to hold a stretcher, the department plans on fixing a water tank to the vehicle which can be removed when not in use, making it a multi-purpose vehicle for the fire department.
It’s going to be another few weeks before the side-by-side is ready for operation, but Mr Gavin said the department is looking forward to using it.
“It’s like anything else when you get a new toy, you can’t wait to try it out,” he said. “And with it being a side by side, they’re anxious to get us fitted and be able to try it out. If there’s a course for safety on ATVs and stuff, we’re going to take that. Other than that, we will be taking some training on the proper operation.”
The purchase of this vehicle wasn’t just for fun, it was also pragmatic. Mr Gavin said the department has received seven or eight calls for incidents involving ATVs and side-by-sides over the last year, up from two the previous year.
“It takes the liability off of somebody when you send them in on somebody else’s machine,” he said. “This is ours, and we’re covered, and we don’t have to worry about anything when we’re going in and out.”
