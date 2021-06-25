Watershed groups in West Prince will now be able to better monitor the various bodies of water in their care thanks to the purchase of a new water quality testing unit.
“What it does is it measures water quality perimeters, phosphates, nitrates, temperatures, salinity, turbidity, conductivity. It’s fairly simple to use, so we trained our own people to do it,” said John Lane, coordinator of the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA), explaining how the new YSI Pro Plus Water Quality Testing Unit works. “Last year we had borrowed a unit from the PEI Watershed Alliance, but the problem with that is you get it for a few weeks, you do a few tests, but you can’t monitor what happens after a rain, you can’t monitor what happens with a stretch of warm water. You don’t have that weekly reading to go by.”
The single unit was purchased in conjunction with the Tignish Watershed Management Group, Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc, and West Point & Area Watersheds Inc, for $6,500.
The majority of the funding needed to purchase the unit was supplied by the Wildlife Conservation Fund. Mr Lane said it wasn’t cheap, but it’s very effective.
Because only one unit was purchased, it will be rotated for use between the four watershed groups, but will be kept by the CBWA, who will calibrate the unit to ensure the readings are accurate.
Having the water quality testing unit will be beneficial for several reasons, including monitoring how recent revisions to the PEI Water Act will affect Island waterways. The revisions will allow high capacity wells if they are in accordance with a yet to be completed irrigation strategy from the province.
“It makes it more scientifically based (data) instead of observationally based (data), we’ve got numbers to more or less back up what we may be seeing,” said Mr Lane. “The whole purpose of it is to say we have an issue, or we don’t have an issue, and if we have an issue, what’s causing it? Let’s look into it.”
Information collected from the unit is uploaded to the Atlantic Datastream, an online platform where watershed groups, other non-profits, and government organizations share the data. By using this online platform, watersheds are able to look at the data and determine whether an issue in their region is an anomaly, something run of the mill, or is a problem throughout the province.
"Between one watershed and another in our own area, there are differences, we've already noticed a few times where a certain reading spiked," said Mr Lane. "Then we (can) start asking questions like why did it spike and what caused it? Was there heavy rains the night before, or a dry spell for a week? We're already coming up with the questions. We may not have the answers yet, but at least we have the questions."
