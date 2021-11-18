The list of public exposure sites in West Prince has grown after PEI’s Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) announced an additional COVID-19 case Thursday evening.
The individual is in their 20s and is a close contact of a case announced Wednesday. The CPHO said contact tracing is complete, and the individual is self-isolating.
There are new public exposure notifications related to the new case and an inter-jurisdictional notification (a positive case in another province who recently visited PEI):
Friday, November 12
• Hunter’s Ale House (85 Kent Street, Charlottetown) between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm
Saturday, November 13
• Maurices (202 Buchanan Drive Space #3, Charlottetown) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
• HomeSense (202 Buchanan Drive Unit 1, Charlottetown) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
Monday, November 15
• Dillon’s Convenience & Pizzeria (1329 Port Hill Station Road, Tyne Valley) between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm
• Richmond ESSO Gas Station (31441 PE-2, Richmond) between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Tuesday, November 16
• O’Leary Co-op (6 Royal Avenue) between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm
• O’Leary Co-op Feed Mill (6 Royal Avenue) between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm
• West Prince Veterinary Hospital (1622 O’Leary Road) between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm
The CPHO is advising people who might have visited any of the above locations at the specified times who are not fully vaccinated should go to a drop-in testing clinic and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure. If symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.
Those who are fully vaccinated who might have been at these locations at the above times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.
The COVID-19 drop-in testing clinic in O’Leary was a busy spot Thursday morning after PEI announced Wednesday evening seven new COVID cases that included 14 public exposure sites. A number of those sites were in West Prince, the majority in the Town of O’Leary.
Prince Edward Island currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 336 positive cases since the pandemic began.
