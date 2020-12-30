As we prepare to celebrate the end of what has been a very... interesting year, the new one will be rung in through a variety of traditions around the world.
In Greece, New Year’s celebration is known as the Festival of Saint Basil, the founder of the Greek Orthodox Church. A number of celebrations take place as a means to attract luck and bring prosperity. For example, an onion is traditionally hung on the door of homes as a symbol of rebirth. On New Year’s Day, parents wake children by tapping them on the head with the onion. Another customary tradition is consuming Vasilopita, or Saint Basil’s cake, which is baked with a silver or gold coin inside. Whoever finds the coin in their slice is considered especially lucky in the coming year.
In Ecuador, effigies are burned, which signifies the old year. Large effigies are created in the likeness of politicians, pop culture figures, and other icons and are set on fire at midnight. It symbolizes the cleansing of bad energy from the previous twelve months, and is meant to bring about good fortune. This tradition first started in 1895 when a yellow fever epidemic hit Guayaquil. The epidemic forced many to burn coffins packed with clothes of the infected, though since then, the tradition has taken on a more lighthearted nature.
In the Philippines, polka dot patterns are worn, as the round represent coins and are said to bring in prosperity and wealth. Twelve round fruits are also prepared before the new year, with each fruit representing a month of the year. This is one of the most widely practiced food traditions in the country.
While smashing plates is more commonly associated with Greek weddings, it’s also one of the most popular New Year’s traditions in Denmark. Unused dinnerware is shattered against doors of their families and friends as a way to ward off bad spirits. Other traditions in the country include jumping off chairs at midnight to “leap” into the new year, and eating a wreath-shaped cake known as Kransekage. The cake is created using marzipan rings stacked on top of each other with a bottle of wine in the center, and is decorated with ornaments and flags.
White is a colour traditionally worn for celebrations in Brazil because it signifies prosperity, luck, and is supposed to ward off bad spirits. In coastal areas, people gather on beaches and jump seven waves, throwing flowers into the water. Seven is a lucky number in the country, and the tradition is thought to bring good fortune.
Traditions may be a bit different this year because of the pandemic, but however you celebrate, here’s to the end of a year we would collectively like to forget.
