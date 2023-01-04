Every year, people make resolutions for what they plan on doing to make the upcoming year better/different/special/etc.
This reporter doesn’t make resolutions. They’re something people aspire to, but more often than not fall through on, so why bother? There is, however, one thing I plan on putting into action: doing and enjoying the nice things typically set aside for “special occasions”.
The fine china or silverware, the nice clothing, the good food or candy, the pretty notebooks, what’s the point of even having these things if you can’t enjoy them on a regular basis? Why do we save some item for an unspecified future, for a special occasion that might never even happen?
We’re part of a world made up of over seven billion people, sitting on a spinning rock in the middle of space (technically speaking, we’re two thirds away from the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy, but whatever), in a universe so vast it’s almost incomprehensible. That alone is enough to make a person feel small, so why not enjoy the things life has to offer.
A few years ago, there was a popular meme on social media, former child actor Shia LaBeouf screaming ‘Just do it!’ and it feels very appropriate, especially this time of year.
So burn the nice candles, use the pretty notebooks, eat off of the nice china on a regular basis, wear the fancy clothing. Like the Trooper song goes, we’re here for a good time, not a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.