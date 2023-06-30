Canada Day will be the very first holiday in three years the Abadilla family will be able to spend together. Jose Abadilla II moved to PEI in 2020. His wife Elvie moved here in 2022, but their children, Diana, 18, and Jose III, 11, only just arrived on June 17. Jillian Trainor photo
Marites Villanueva arrived by herself from the Philippines in April 2019 so she could create a better life for her family. Her five sons arrived Nov. 13, 2022. Dan Romark is the oldest at 21 years old, followed by Dan Carlo, 19, Dan Rainiell, 16, Dan Rainier, 15, and Dan Raiven, 13. Dan Carlo said they’re looking forward to this year’s Canada Day celebrations because they’ll all be together. In photo: Back row: L-R: Dan Rainier, Dan Rainiell, their father, Rowel Villanueva, and Dan Carlo. Front row: L-R: Dan Raiven, Marites Villanueva, her sister, Armida Nocnoc, and Dan Romark. Jillian Trainor photo
Reanan Cabatbat said while he’s fallen in love with the natural beauty of PEI’s landscape, along with the variety of architecture of houses, what he treasures most about his new home is the people. He’s excited to celebrate his very first Canada Day with friends and family. Submitted photo
Reanan Cabatbat is looking forward to celebrating Canada Day for the first time.
“If the lobster seasons this spring ends early, I think we could have more time to go to the city and experience the fun and exciting commemorative activities of the locals like the parades, fireworks, carnivals, concerts and other outdoor activities,” he said. “I am looking forward to experiencing all this with my friends and family.”
