“During the past week I had the pleasure of visiting the community of Tignish Run or Tignish Shore as it is sometimes called. ‘The Run’ is a typical fishing village in West Prince right at the waters edge on the Gulf of St. Lawrence. It is about two or three miles from Tignish and practically all of the population are dependent on fishing for a livelihood.”
“The Guardian,”
15 September 1947 by a reporter of “Halifax Herald.”
“Down at the wharf I saw many fishermen busy at their various tasks; they were all in port due to the fact that a heavy gale was in progress which prevented them from pursuing their fishing operations. My first visit was made at the canning factory of Myrick & MacIntosh where the staff are now employed in the canning of mackerel and cod.”
“Little activity was in evidence at the time as with the boats all tied up no fish were being landed to keep the factory in operation. However, the entire factory personnel appeared to be on hand when I ventured in to look over the place. I saw the boss himself, John MacIntosh, and his son Allison, and a few male workers in the persons of Joe Richard, Arthur Doucette and Paddy Buote, but the great majority of those employed were of the fairer sex. There were teenage girls, young women and mothers, all mingling together in a friendly manner, and no doubt they all work together efficiently and harmoniously.”
“On enquiring as to the names of all those ladies, they were pointed out to me one by one. In one group there was Mrs. Louis Martin, Mrs. Arthur Gaudet, Rita McRae, Emily Gaudet, Lorraine Boudreau and Doris Boudreau.”
“Over at the General Store I shook hands with the man in charge, Edward Arsenault, and from him I learned the names of the other members of the store staff. Among the clerks who appeared quite busy at the time were Frances DesRoches, Martina LeClair and Frances Perry. Looking after the routine work of the office was Winnie Winters. Meandering around outside again I saw Edmund Gaudet weighing fish and Cyril Gaudet operating a truck to and from the factory and to other sections of the ‘Run’.”
“Everyone down at the wharves were busy at some task or another in connection with the fishing industry. There were nets to be repaired, boats to be overhauled and other fishing gear to be looked after which are all parts of a fisherman’s trade. In addition, these men of the sea get up at an early hour in the morning and go out to their traps or lines. Then there is the catch to land and after that comes the cleaning operations which are a treat to watch.”
“Skilled in the handling of knives, these fishermen can prepare huge numbers of fish in a comparatively short space of time. I chatted with many of these men including Cedric DesRoches, John LeClair, and his son Gerald LeClair. A few steps further on were Joe Peters, Edmund Arsenault, Arsene Gallant and Ben Peters. Over in another part I conversed with John Buote, Jerry Perry and Dominic DesRoches, and then I went on to greet Bernie Harper, Jack McRae and John Peters.”
“And with that I journeyed back to the Village of Tignish when I stopped for a few minutes to watch a softball game which was in progress. Here I saw boys and men enjoying the relaxation that comes from participating in games such as this, and judging from their play I would say they could furnish plenty of opposition to experienced softball teams from other sections of the Island.”
“As a side line many of the Villagers and residents of the Run are engaged in the gathering of Irish moss which has provided much additional income to these families during the past few years.”
