A 92-year-old West Prince man credits the game of golf in helping him to make new friends since moving back home after decades of being away.
Benny Kinch was born in Tignish in 1930 and moved away from the region in 1948.
A 92-year-old West Prince man credits the game of golf in helping him to make new friends since moving back home after decades of being away.
Benny Kinch was born in Tignish in 1930 and moved away from the region in 1948.
“I went up to Toronto and I was going to make my fortune,” he said with a laugh.
He met his wife there, got married, and they had three children together. He worked for the Canadian steel company Stelco and in 1990 he retired. After his wife passed away in 2019, Mr Kinch decided it was time to make the move back east.
“I stayed around for about a year to see what I was going to do and I thought I always wanted to come back here anyway,” he said, meaning his native Tignish. “So I thought, now is my opportunity, let’s go, so I went.”
An athlete all his life, Mr Kinch remembers playing hockey in his younger days during the ‘war years’.
“I’ve always loved sports. Didn’t like school,” he said.
In Toronto, he played fastball for many years. But he didn’t really start golfing until he was retired. Him and his buddies would visit the driving ranges in Toronto about three times a week and then play a game of golf at least once a week.
“I like the comradeship,” he said. “I played ball all those years, so it was a bit similar, not the same, but just to get out of the house and have some fun.”
Ever since then he’s just kept on playing.
“Might as well keep going as long as I can,” he said.
Now that he’s moved back home, he plays at St Felix Golf Course at least once a day, sometimes twice a day.
“I play every day that I can,” he said.
And he loves the local golf course.
“This is perfect,” he said of the nine hole course located on Route 153. “It’s a great course.”
Although he doesn’t allow his advanced age to stop him from playing, it’s not always easy.
“It takes more endurance and when you’re getting older, your balance is not as good and your balance is really important in golf,” he said. “I feel like if somebody could put a rope around a tree and tie ya and run another guide line the other way and hold you on, you’re hit a hell of a good ball.”
Although he admits he’s not a good golfer, Mr Kinch said the point of playing daily is not about being good, but about getting out and being with people.
“It’s healthy and your mind is occupied,” he said.
Until recently, Mr Kinch was also still playing hockey.
“I pulled a muscle in my hip and that was it,” he said.
But he plans to keep playing golf as long as he can.
“I’ve always wanted to come back home because I’ve always had a lot of fun here,” he said.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.