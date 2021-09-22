The future of the Alberton skate park remains in question following the September meeting of Alberton Town Council.
In an effort to know what the community would like to do with the space, a survey was posted online. Residents had two choices for the survey, either keep the skate park as it is, or put the ramps and rails into storage, and try out a multi-purpose court for sports like basketball and pickleball.
Unfortunately, this didn’t go quite as planned.
“Someone figured out you could vote more than once,” said Donna Thomson, the town’s CAO. “Over a couple of days, you could see the graph go from a few votes here and a few votes there to (votes going) right up. For a few days it just kept spiking right up, and it just kind of skewed the whole results.”
Located next to the Alberton ball field, the property where the skate park is located also features a dog park, and there are plans to add a splash pad as well.
Questions of what to do with the skate park, which hasn’t seen much use since its construction in 2017, came up at last month’s council meeting, when the suggestion to turn it into a basketball court was brought forth. Mayor David Gordon said Ms Thomson spoke with members of the original fundraising committee for the skate park, who said they were fine with turning the park into something else.
Councillor Kelly Williams disagreed on the idea of dismantling the skate park.
“A lot of time and effort went into that, and a lot of dollars from our community and businesses, and I just feel that it’s a big something to just tear apart,” she said. “It’s only my opinion, but I just wanted it voiced that I would be a hard no against ripping that apart. I believe that we do need pickle ball, and that there are people who like that, and we should support them and have it, but we can make a pickle ball court.”
Coun Williams feels there should be something in the community for everyone, and potentially doing away with the skate park would be a step backward.
Councillor Blair Duggan had similar sentiments.
“We need to take a look at that piece of property and come up with a plan,” he said. “If we’re looking for a splash park going in there, and looking for some recreational courts going in there, we can’t just keep doing piecemeal.”
For now, the decision has been made to step back and take another look at the project once a new recreation director has been hired for the town.
