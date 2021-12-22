Though it’s been just over a month since the export of PEI potatoes to the United States was suspended due to potato wart being discovered in two Island fields, there hasn’t been much headway made in reopening the border, something causing a lot of worry to potato farmers in West Prince.
“It’s more frustrating than I could ever imagine,” said Colton Griffin, co-owner of WP Griffin in Elmsdale. “I thought not raining in the summer was frustrating, but this is a stupid man-created issue that just shouldn’t exist with all the other stuff that we have to deal with in the run of a year.”
The US is Canada’s biggest receiver of potatoes, and while there are potentially other locations the crops could go, getting the potatoes there isn’t feasible right now.
“With the current cost of shipping stuff by boat to Europe, or trucking it over to Vancouver and putting it on a boat to somewhere in Asia, it’s completely unrealistic,” said Mr Griffin. “To ship potatoes to the West Coast right now costs more than the potatoes are worth.”
Both the federal and provincial governments continue in their efforts to re-open the trade border, and while Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau asked the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to voluntarily stop issuing export certificates for Island potatoes, the matter is more complicated it appears on surface level.
“A lot of the industry has been pointing their fingers at the minister, and saying ‘Canada did this, they should be able to lift it’,” said Bobby Morrissey, MP for the riding of Egmont. “It’s important to know that at midnight on Nov. 22, 2021, APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service), the American equivalent of the CFIA, they advised the American Border Security to refuse entry of all consumable shipments of potatoes with or without CFIA approval originating from PEI.”
Mr Morrissey said until the CFIA is able to convince APHIS and assure the organization there is no danger of PEI potatoes bringing potato wart, APHIS will continue with its position of not allowing them into the United States.
One thing he would like to see changed is what happens to a potato field after wart has been detected. Mr Morrissey pointed to the Netherlands, and what they do to manage the issue when it arises. Along with using only certified seed from trusted sources of varieties with a sufficiently high level of resistance to potato wart, and the enforcing of all applicable sanitation measures including the prevention of soil erosion, potatoes cannot be planted in infested fields for 20 years.
Mr Morrissey has been in contact with Island farmers on the matter, noting this issue is the one he has spent the most time on since he was first elected. He said there have countless briefing sessions, meetings with Minister Bibeau, senior CFIA officials, the Government of PEI, and the Potato Board, and the issue has the total focus of the four Island MPs, the Minister of Agriculture, Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade of Canada of and Export Trade, and the Prime Minister.
For Greg Donald, executive director of the PEI Potato Board, the whole situation has been terrible, sad, frustrating, and disheartening.
“I don’t know if the folks in the federal government appreciate what this means to not just our farms, but folks that work on them, right through our whole communities,” he said. “I don’t think they have an appreciation for the full impact of the repercussions that are happening. I’ve noticed as the days and weeks go by, the concern, and anxiety, and frustration that I’d say is at an all-time high right now. It’s very worrisome.”
While farmers contingency funds have been created over the last month to help farmers, the assistance doesn’t equal the profit they would be making off the potatoes if the suspension had never happened.
The last time this happened, farmers wound up destroying 300 million pounds of potatoes. There is growing concern something similar will happen again if the suspension doesn’t end soon.
“They’ll likely get spread in fields in January and February, that’s the only realistic place to put them,” said Mr Griffin. “If they’re not destroyed before the spring, they’re more of a hazard.”
Mr Donald agrees.
“To think of destroying good food in this day and age when there are people that need it is just terrible,” he said. “Shameful is the best way I can describe it.”
