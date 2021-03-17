When wearing masks indoors in public settings became mandatory, there were some concerns about a potential increase in shoplifting as a result, but that hasn’t been the case.
“There’s normally a numerous number of staff on anyway, and relatively, our store isn’t too bad for shoplifting,” said Tiffany Gallant, manager of the Great Canadian Dollar Store. “We do find empty packages from where people have stolen, but that’s whether they’re wearing a mask or not.”
Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean of Prince District RCMP said while there are cases of shoplifting here, there hasn’t been any spikes in shoplifting calls in West Prince.
“Sometimes in a small community, the person will come in with a jacket and they’ll know who it is, and they already know them,” he said. “In some cases they can personally identify them because they know the individual.”
Darren MacKinnon, general manager of the Tignish Co-op, wasn’t as concerned about shoplifting as he was the economic burdens Islanders might be facing as a result of the pandemic.
“I feel that it’s not a huge issue right at the moment,” he said. “We seem to not be experiencing an increase, during the pandemic, and we’re grateful for that. Hopefully it’s a sign that people are getting the measures that they’re required to be able to provide food and the basic necessities of life.”
Mr MacKinnon said there are a variety of techniques the store uses to identify someone, even if they’re wearing a mask, including surveillance cameras, featuring live footage that can be reviewed to help match the vehicle a shoplifter might have travelled in.
Ms Gallant said staff members know they’re not to approach a suspected shoplifter. Instead, they’re to call RCMP and give a description of the suspect.
Even with a mask, there are other ways to identify a potential shoplifting suspect.
“The height measurements on the door are always nice, clothing descriptions are always good to have, and any supporting evidence we can have,” said St/Sgt MacLean. “If people touch things, that’s another option we have in any file to help identify who’s who. Most times we have the ability to collect evidence in other ways to help supply identity.”
