For the second year in a row, legions in West Prince will not be hosting any New Year’s Day levees, though some do plan on opening for a few hours during the day.
“We’re not going to be doing a levee, we’re not going to be giving out stuff, it’s just we’re open for business, and it’s the same as a normal day,” said Denis Gallant, president of St. Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield. “They have to be double vaxxed to get in and have the (Vax Pass) ID.”
The decision was a difficult one to make, but legion presidents understand it’s something that had to happen as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the province.
The Chief Public Health Office advises against hosting New Year’s Day levees and New Year’s Eve gatherings. These gatherings are high risk events that include close contact between multiple individuals as well as shared food and drink.
Any group, individual, or organization that chooses to host a New Year’s Day levee must hold the event as a PEI Vax Pass event. All attendees must present proof-of-vaccination as per the PEI Vax Pass program, and follow Temporary Public Health Measures currently in place.
In Tignish, legion president Robert Gaudet said along with the levee, there were plans for things like a New Year’s Eve dance, and an ugly sweater contest, but like St. Anthony and O’Leary, it will be just another day.
“We usually have something going on around Christmas, and people like coming to them,” he said. “It’s disappointing, for sure, but it makes it easier for us in a way. We don’t have to work around restrictions, but it would have been nice to have the activities.”
Grant Gay, president of the O’Leary Legion, said most people were already expecting their levee to be cancelled, as some events that take place during the annual event just weren’t possible this year.
“We are not allowed to have washers and card playing which is a big part of our levee,” he said. “Washers falls under indoor sports which are not allowed under the new restrictions. Card playing has too much hand contact between players.”
Along with the levee being cancelled, Mr Gay said the decision was made to close for the day and give staff a break. He said things have been challenging for the past two years.
Though things are challenging right now for legions, the hope is restrictions will be lifted soon.
“We’ve been very lucky,” said Mr Gallant. “We’ve still got some stuff on the go, like bingo, and cards, and stuff like that. We’re still open and we still have a full attention of bartenders. The legion is not coming ahead big time, but it’s doing alright. We don’t have a whole lot that we can do now that the regulations have changed again. You’ve got to be careful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.