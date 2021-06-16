No there wasn’t any monkey business happening in Charlottetown last week.
But doctored photos circulating on social media of a monkey running around the Island’s capital city sure got people excited.
These photos certainly fooled a lot of people too, including PEI Humane Society reps and police officers, who spent a short time searching for the primate. Some Islanders even went as far as buying bananas and heading out to where the monkey was spotted to try capture it.
Digital tools, such as Photoshop, make creating convincing fakes online easier, that’s why one needs to use critical thinking on the Internet.
The one photo this reporter saw of the monkey certainly had me fooled, but instead of sharing further or commenting on social media, I waited for local news media to pick up the story to give me the lowdown on what was happening.
It didn’t take long for the media to pick up the story and quickly reveal it all to be a hoax. An apparent publicity stunt. Which just goes to show you, you simply can’t trust everything you see on the Internet.
Those responsible for this monkey hoax probably only meant it to be some harmless fun, but during a time when telling fact from fiction is becoming increasingly difficult, maybe tricking folks into believing a monkey is running loose in Charlottetown wasn’t the best of ideas.
The Internet has become the place where conspiracy theories blossom and grow, manipulating individuals into believing all sorts of crazy ideas. And this manipulation has shown to be dangerous in so many ways.
The best lesson from this monkey story should be about never sharing a post on social media without fact checking it first.
Probably the most reliable way to ‘fact-check’ information is to cross-reference it with other sources and see if other reputable media outlets are reporting on the story. Also, check where the information is coming from and see if its being shared by a credible and reliable source. People are often to quick to share fake or false information without taking the time to research to see if what is being said is true. Slow down because a lot of false information is designed to appeal to people’s emotions and prompt a quick reaction that can be widely shared on social media.
In the case of images and videos, which can be easily altered and manipulated online, don’t trust on face value the information on the basis of how something looks. Again, take the time before sharing to check other sources.
None of this advice is new. In the age of fake news, these tips are repeated time and time again. But maybe it’s time people start using these techniques more often so maybe all this monkey business can come to an end.
