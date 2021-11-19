PEI’s Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) announced Friday three new COVID-19 cases.
Two of the individuals are in their 30s and are linked to previously announced cases in the Prince County area of the province.
One of the individuals has been isolating and has no close contacts. Contact tracing is underway for the other case.
“It is extremely important that all Island residents and visitors get tested for COVID-19 as soon as they experience any symptoms of the virus, even if those symptoms are mild. If symptoms develop, individuals should not attend work or school, they should isolate until they are able to be tested at a testing clinic and continue isolating until they receive a negative result,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison in a news release. “Rapid antigen screening tests are useful for children experiencing a single symptom who do not have easy access to a drop-in testing clinic. Adults and anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should visit a drop-in testing site for a PCR test. A PCR test is the only way an individual is diagnosed with COVID-19.”
The CPHO said the cluster of COVID-19 cases in Prince County has included a total of nine cases to date. A second round of testing for close contacts linked to the cases is now underway.
While the cluster of cases involves a workplace, however, it is not a public exposure site. All close contacts will be contacted directly by public health and advised of testing and isolation requirements.
The third case is an individual in their 20s and this case is currently under investigation.
Prince Edward Island currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 339 positive cases since the pandemic began.
