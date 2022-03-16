While Charlottetown has approved new regulations regarding short-term rentals in the city, the municipalities of West Prince have no plans to do the same.
“We’ve got two or three in here now, I don’t think there’s a problem with it,” said Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary.
New rules concerning zoning and development were approved by Charlottetown city council last month following two and a half years of work on the matter. Under the new rules, owners will not be allowed to have multiple properties, and apartments won’t be allowed. A homeowner would be allowed to have a suit in their home, but only if that owner lives at the home at when the unit is being rented.
The new rules have a one year grace period before the regulations come into effect on March 28, 2023.
The mayor of Tignish doesn’t agree with Charlottetown’s decision, particularly with the fact that current short-term rental owners won’t be grandfathered into the new regulations.
“If anybody wants to buy a house or infrastructure and put it into short-term rentals, I haven’t got a problem with that, because they’re investing their money into short-term rentals to make a living,” said Allan McInnis. “I really think the municipal government of Charlottetown is bullying people into forcing them to do something that wasn’t their intent to start with.”
There are no bylaws or regulations regarding short term rentals in Tignish, though the town council is currently working on amending its bylaws to allow for modular and mobiles homes in town.
While there are no plans to create or amend any bylaws that might not always be the case.
“The election is in November this year for the municipalities, I can’t answer for the future council,” said Mr Gavin. “Maybe in November this whole council will change, and that council will have a concern, and maybe they’ll work on that.”
Donna Thomson, CAO for the Town of Alberton, agrees.
“It’s not really on our radar right now for any regulations,” she said. “If it did start to become an issue, I imagine we would look at it eventually, but right now it doesn’t seem to be a hot topic.”
