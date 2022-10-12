Westisle Terry Fox Run

Runners were the first to students out of the gate for the annual Terry Fox Run at Westisle Composite High School. The run is organized by the school’s Leadership class, and a variety of fundraisers were held to help raise money for the event, including a barbecue after the run, a square draw, and Dunk a Teacher. Jillian Trainor photo

For Collin Dillon, it wouldn’t have been a typical Terry Fox Run for Westisle Composite High School without a few curve balls. This year, that meant keeping the event to school grounds instead of doing part of the run along the Western Road as usual.

“We just wanted to make it a safe and a positive experience for everybody, and if it meant that we stay on campus, we stay on campus,” said the Leadership class teacher. “The class has been great to make that adjustment and work on the fly. There’s more skills that are happening than just in the classroom, they’re learning about how to run these events, and how changes happen constantly, no matter what it is.”

English teacher Rick Peters was the first teacher up for the Dunk a Teacher fundraiser after students at Westisle Composite High School completed the Terry Fox Run. Teachers who were willing to take part placed a cup on their desk, and if a student wanted to pour a bucket of water over their head after the run, all they had to do was drop five dollars into the cup. Mr Peters had over $300 placed in his cup, with many students eager for the chance to dunk him, including Beccah Fraser, Avery Noye, Erin Rennie, and Dylan Maynard. Jillian Trainor photo
Westisle’s Leadership class is responsible for organizing the school’s annual Terry Fox Run. Originally, the run was supposed to take place Sept. 23, but was postponed because ahead of Post Tropical Storm Fiona’s arrival in the province. While disappointed, the class saw the delay as an opportunity to continue fundraising for the event. Back row, left to right: Luke Williams, Dylan Sapier, Aryn Lewis, Cassie Biggar, Daisy Kinch, Madison Barlow, Chloe Gallant, and Ella Hudson. Front row, left to right: Beccah Fraser, Amelia DesRoche, Erin Rennie, Avery Noye, Lanie McCue, Brooke Perry, Oliver Johnstone, and Gracie Handrahan. Missing from photo: Harlie Perry, Dylan Maynard, Kelly Shea, Mia Doucette, Shelby Arsenault, Sophie Watson, Ty Smith, and Gelo Cruz. Jillian Trainor photo

