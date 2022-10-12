Runners were the first to students out of the gate for the annual Terry Fox Run at Westisle Composite High School. The run is organized by the school’s Leadership class, and a variety of fundraisers were held to help raise money for the event, including a barbecue after the run, a square draw, and Dunk a Teacher. Jillian Trainor photo
Westisle’s Leadership class is responsible for organizing the school’s annual Terry Fox Run. Originally, the run was supposed to take place Sept. 23, but was postponed because ahead of Post Tropical Storm Fiona’s arrival in the province. While disappointed, the class saw the delay as an opportunity to continue fundraising for the event. Back row, left to right: Luke Williams, Dylan Sapier, Aryn Lewis, Cassie Biggar, Daisy Kinch, Madison Barlow, Chloe Gallant, and Ella Hudson. Front row, left to right: Beccah Fraser, Amelia DesRoche, Erin Rennie, Avery Noye, Lanie McCue, Brooke Perry, Oliver Johnstone, and Gracie Handrahan. Missing from photo: Harlie Perry, Dylan Maynard, Kelly Shea, Mia Doucette, Shelby Arsenault, Sophie Watson, Ty Smith, and Gelo Cruz. Jillian Trainor photo
English teacher Rick Peters was the first teacher up for the Dunk a Teacher fundraiser after students at Westisle Composite High School completed the Terry Fox Run. Teachers who were willing to take part placed a cup on their desk, and if a student wanted to pour a bucket of water over their head after the run, all they had to do was drop five dollars into the cup. Mr Peters had over $300 placed in his cup, with many students eager for the chance to dunk him, including Beccah Fraser, Avery Noye, Erin Rennie, and Dylan Maynard. Jillian Trainor photo
For Collin Dillon, it wouldn’t have been a typical Terry Fox Run for Westisle Composite High School without a few curve balls. This year, that meant keeping the event to school grounds instead of doing part of the run along the Western Road as usual.
“We just wanted to make it a safe and a positive experience for everybody, and if it meant that we stay on campus, we stay on campus,” said the Leadership class teacher. “The class has been great to make that adjustment and work on the fly. There’s more skills that are happening than just in the classroom, they’re learning about how to run these events, and how changes happen constantly, no matter what it is.”
Along with changing the location, the run itself was supposed to take place on Sept. 23, the day before Post Tropical Storm Fiona was set to make landfall on PEI.
While students were disappointed, they were able to see a silver lining in the postponement.
“We had more time to prep, we had more time to fundraise and plan and get more activities,” said Amelia DesRoche, one of the Leadership students. “Everybody loves to participate around here, we’re a pretty good school for that, which is really good.”
That fundraising included a barbecue following the run, a square draw, where a person buys a square for five dollars with the chance to win a nice prize, and Dunk a Teacher. Teachers who were willing to take part placed a cup on their desk, and if a student wanted to pour a bucket of water over their head after the run, all they had to do was drop five dollars into the cup. English teacher Rick Peters had over $300 placed in his cup, with many students eager for the chance to dunk him.
Prior to the run, the school had an assembly in the gym, learning more about Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope. Born in 1958, Terry Fox was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right leg in 1977, and had that leg amputated below the hip. Along with amputation, he would need chemotherapy treatment. Because of medical advancements, his survival rate was 50 per cent. Two years prior, his chance of survival would have been only 15 per cent. These improvements in survival rates made him realize how vital cancer research was.
He began the Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 at the age of 21, running a total of 5,373 kilometres and making roughly one third of the way across the country. He was forced to end the run early after it was discovered the cancer had spread to his lungs. He died June 28, 1981, exactly one month before his 23rd birthday. Forty-one years later, his impact is still felt across Canada.
“To see what he was dealt at such a young age and to know now that the research and the work that has been put in, the campaigning to help support cancer research has grown to a point where we’re seeing an improvement in recovery rates and the treatments options (is inspiring),” said Mr Dillon. “That doesn’t happen without people like Terry.”
For Ms DesRoche, it’s hard to put into words why doing the annual Terry Fox Run is important for her, but she recognizes the importance of taking part in it year after year.
“I know some people are like ‘Oh, it’s just the run’ and they want to leave, but I think they should be here (and take part),” she said. “I think it’s important to just be here and for your fellow classmates and everyone else. I think it’s just really important.”
