It’s good that Mark Connors is satisfied with the results of Hockey PEI’s investigation, but he was right when he said there’s no winning in this situation. The teenage goalie was subjected to repeated racist slurs and taunts because he’s Black, the players on the opposing team are now suspended for a whopping 25 games, and minor hockey players in the province now must deal with the shame of knowing five of their own felt it was okay to act in such a manner.
The disciplinary committee involved in the investigation hit the nail on the head in their statement on the matter. “A lengthy suspension is required in order to reflect the seriousness of this type of conduct and to recognize the degrading nature of racial slurs. A racial slur attacks the very core of what it means to be recognized as a person.”
When Willie O’Ree started skating as a member of the Boston Bruins in January of 1958, he became first Black hockey player in the NHL his teammates accepted him, but he faced racism from other teams and from fans. He said he knew if fought every time someone called him a name, he’d be in the penalty box all the time.
While the number of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Colour) players in hockey continues to grow, they’re still facing incidents of racism. A few weeks after Mark Connors’ experience came to light, PK Subban, former Montreal Canadians player, now with the New Jersey Devils, shared how things like this are still happening, even in the NHL. “When does it stop? Believe it or not these stories are sent to me everyday. This is happening everyday in our game. EVERYDAY!” he tweeted.
Some might feel the length of the suspension is a lot, or even too much, but players, fans, everyone who loves hockey needs to know things like this aren’t okay, and they can’t, and shouldn’t, be tolerated. It’s 2022, this shouldn’t be happening.
