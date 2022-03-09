“During one of the late severe storms in November 1890, parties in the neighbourhood of Tignish, P.E.I. saw a large barque in distress off the shore of that place. While they were watching her, a thick rain-squall hid her from view, but when it cleared away, the vessel had disappeared, and was not seen again. We have not learned the names of the parties who saw her, but very probably there is something in the story. Everything seems to point to the loss of a foreign barque, with all hands on board. Where she was from, where bound to, and who were on board, are yet matters for conjecture, but doubtless they will be learned ere long.” -
Daily Examiner,
November 8, 1890.
A mystery of the sea
A correspondent sends a package of letters apparently Danish or Norwegian, which came ashore at Park Corner, P.E.I. recently. He understands there was a box full of letters, but that the boys who found them preserved only a few. Other wreckage that came ashore there include a tool chest, a wicker fruit basket, some plank and spool-wood. The spool-wood is in bundles and marked in stencil Carbray. Lots of plank, logs and other wooden cargo came ashore between Darnley and French River.
Looks like a wreck
A few days ago, Mr. James Ellis, Sr pilot of Lot 12, picked up at Fish Island several envelopes bearing Swedish postmarks, and addressed to parties on the barque ‘Falka’, Captain F. Pande. Numerous letters have been picked up at New London, similarly addressed. We understand that a gold-headed cane, a box containing a small amount of money, and considerable other wreckage, has also been picked up along the New London shore. Indications point to some Norwegian or Danish vessel being a total wreck. He also describes a piece of wood found bearing on one side the word ‘Falka’.
Schooner ‘Delight’ of Souris abandoned at sea
The three masted schooner ‘Delight’ of Souris, P.E.I. 109 tons, according to a telegram sent to Mr. John McLean of that place, by Captain Macdonald, was abandoned at sea. The captain and crew took to the boats and were picked up by a passing steamer, and landed at Lisbon, Portugal. The schooner was owned by her captain, who belongs to Souris, which port she left last December for St. Pierre, afterwards proceeding to St. John’s, Newfoundland where she loaded with fish for Pernambuco, Brazil. The rest of the crew consisted of Joseph MacDonald, Mate, of Souris; Fraser and Fabian Deagle of Rollo Bay, and two others whose names are unknown. - The Guardian, March 11, 1899
Crew of schooner
‘Delight’ rescued
St. John, N.B. April 7 - the steamer ‘Tongariro’, last evening, brought portions of the shipped wrecked crew of the P.E. Island schooner ‘Delight’ owned by Capt. McDonald, Souris, into this port.”
“The ‘Delight’ had sailed from St. John’s, Newfoundland with fish for Pernambuco, Brazil. In a gale on February 8th the head gear and topmasts were carried away and the rudder was smashed. The crew were taken off February 10th by a Portuguese barque and landed in Lisbon. A despatch was sent to London, England by the British Consul. The crew belonging to P.E. Island report a rough experience.
