Tourism operators in the province are keeping a close eye on whether the Atlantic Bubble will be opening as they prepare for the Island’s peak tourism season.
“Par for the course with tourism is we need to have visitors visiting us, and eating in our dining room,” said Donna Rowley, manager of the Canadian Potato Museum in O’Leary. “We are definitely looking forward for it to be open, as long as it’s safe for people to travel, and people are comfortable with having it open.”
From 2019 to 2020, tourism volume in the province, meaning the number of tourists not counting Island residents, was down 63 per cent, while revenue made from tourism, was down 53 per cent. Additionally, the number of people using the Confederation Bridge was down 54 per cent, air travel was down 81 per cent, and ferry travel was down 62 per cent.
When it comes to accommodation, fixed roof accommodation for cottages and hotels, and bed and breakfasts were down as well, 62 per cent for cottages, and 86 per cent for bed and breakfasts. Campgrounds saw a dip as well, though that decrease was smaller, at 38 per cent.
The Potato Museum is one business that’s been drastically impacted by tourism numbers. Ms Rowley said the number of people visiting the Museum last year was down probably 90 per cent compared to previous years, as many visitors are from the western part of Canada, along with the United States, and various countries around the world.
Geoffrey Irving, president of the Mill River Resort in Woodstock, said the resort is remaining optimistic the bubble will open at some point.
“There’s not really much of a timeline at this point,” he said. “We would love to see it happen hopefully some time in June so we could have at least a majority of the peak season within the Atlantic Bubble. A silver lining from last year is that golf was quite popular, and we had good numbers that way. It was a bit of an up and down year, for sure.”
Mr Irving said the most recent winter season was a great one for the resort, as there was much support from Islanders taking part in winter programs at Mill River.
Though it’s unclear when visitors from outside PEI will be able to enter the province, tourism operators are already preparing for start of the peak tourism season.
“We’ve got a full slate of entertainment scheduled for the Stompin’ Tom series at the Stompin’ Tom Festival, that’s on Saturday evenings, and there’s free entertainment in the afternoons at the centre,” said Anne Arsenault, general manager of Tignish Initiatives. “And we’re looking to add a Canadian cultural series on Sunday afternoons, and that will be held at the outdoor venue as well.”
Ms Arsenault said the centre is also looking into having a Shucked In event, similar to Newfoundland, where visitors can be Screeched In.
Typically, seasonal operations run from mid-spring to mid fall, but some, like the Potato Museum, might be opening closer to the start of summer.
“We just did a renovation for a new kitchen area,” explained Ms Rowley, “So we have to bring staff in and get them familiar with the new equipment that we have, and determine what approach we’re going to have in terms of operating hours, and things like that.”
The Tignish Heritage Inn, also run by Tignish Initiatives, is fully open from mid May to mid October, and is open to groups for the other part of the year. While it’s kept heated and ready to accept visitors, the Inn requires group bookings of six rooms or more in order for it to be staffed and open to those groups. Normally busy through the Christmas season, Ms Arsenault said because of the pandemic, the Inn didn’t open last fall because it wasn’t worth the while, as groups weren’t encouraged.
Tourism operators are being proactive in their approach for the season, like with the North Cape Coastal Experience. Operators with the North Cape Coastal Drive are working on grouping a cluster of operations together to help cross-promote each other, so if a visitor shows up at one location, they can learn about other operations associated with the one they’re visiting, and find out what else there is to do in the region.
Going forward, it’s hard to say how the Island’s tourism industry will fare, even after the pandemic is over. Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism PEI, said as vaccination rates increase, operators are hoping to see border restrictions eased once it’s safe to do so, and are very optimistic about the future of tourism on the Island.
Ms Gallant said tourism operators know it’s not going to be a banner year. Though Islanders have given incredible amounts of support to local businesses, the province’s population, just shy of 160,000 people, can’t make up the difference for the 1.5 to 1.6 million visitors that come to the province. She said there’s a pent up demand for travel, so once the pandemic is over, there could be a lot of visitors to the province.
Mr Irving mirrors her sentiments.
“We’re not sure when this pandemic will end,” said Mr Irving. “I think people are keen to get moving again, and to get travelling again, so hopefully once this thing gets under control people will have the confidence to move about, and get back to some form of normalcy.”
