A West Prince cyclist wants to see area roads improved for active transportation after a few close calls while out biking recently.
On Nov. 28, a Saturday, 23-year-old Samuel Arsenault was biking Route 12, also referred to as the Cascumpec Road, which is approximately 19 kilometres from West Devon to Alberton, when he experienced three separate incidents that could have ended badly.
First was having a hearse passed him within an estimated metre of him as he was climbing a blind hill. Further down the road, he encountered a pedestrian walking on the opposite side of the road, with a line of half ton trucks and SUVs coming from both directions. Fortunately, the vehicle at the front of the oncoming lane slowed to a near stop to give both him and the walker some much needed space. Lastly, a kilometre or so later, he experienced the closest call of the day, when rounding a blind turn with another half tone truck in the oncoming lane, a small car and white SUV flew past him, crossing the double solid centre line, forcing himself and the half ton to swerve onto the unpaved shoulder.
“I looked in my mirror and saw two vehicles coming up behind me and they didn’t look like they were slowing down, so luckily I decided I was going go off onto the shoulder and it was lucky that I did,” he said.
“The oncoming truck, which they didn’t see, because they were coming around a blind turn, also swerved onto the opposite shoulder, and if they had been another cyclists or walker, or something on that side of the road, somebody would have likely gotten hit.”
Mr Arsenault said the incident was probably one of the most frighting things he’s ever had happened on a bike in his entire life.
While he bikes everywhere, to work, to the grocery store, Mr Arsenault also likes to do long distance cycling.
“When you work 40 hours a week, and the sun goes down at 4:30, it’s hard to get out during the week and do 40/50 kilometres in an afternoon, so the weekends are the only time I get to now,” he explained.
In November 2019, the provincial government launched its Sustainable Transportation Action Plan, which aims to reduce transportation emissions on PEI. Part of that plan is the Active Transportation Fund, which will invest $25 million dollars over the next five years to support priority active transportation infrastructure throughout the province.
However, Mr Arsenault feels the government missed an opportunity to improve road safety for cyclists and walkers by not paving the shoulder along Route 12 when a good portion of the road was paved this summer and fall.
In a letter to the editor sent to Island newspapers, Mr Arsenault said ‘The fact that millions were invested in revitalizing this stretch and many other roads for those behind the wheel of gas guzzling motor vehicles while adding nothing to increasing the appeal or even safety of active transportation says a lot about what this government prioritizes.’
“It’s a nice smooth drive, and sure it’s smoother on the bike, but I noticed they didn’t add any paved shoulder, which on the bike, a paved shoulder is nice to have to give you that extra room,” said the Alberton resident in an interview with the Graphic last week. “A cyclist is supposed to stay as far too the right as possible, but you’re on a bike, you’re weaving and wobbling and you can’t always stay right on the white line and there’s consistently cars whizzing by and on PEI it is required by law to give cyclists one metre distance and a lot of people don’t give that distance while others give you that metre of distance, but they don’t do it in a proper way.”
Mr Arsenault said in the last five years there have been at least two cyclists killed biking along Island roads.
“You look at the impaired driving changes, and it’s not hard to see there is concern for cyclists on the road,” he said.
His cousin is also a cyclist, but has pretty much given it up.
“It’s too scary for her,” said Mr Arsenault. “She can only bike on the highway because she has a road bike with the thin tires, so you can’t take that on the trail, but as long as there are no paved shoulders, she doesn’t feel safe.”
While paved shoulders are nice, divided cycling lanes would even be better, said Mr Arsenault.
“Which uses an actual barrier between cyclists and cars, but even a shoulder with no barriers is better than just putting us in the line of fire,” he said.
In an email to the Graphic, a statement from the Provincial Active Transportation Working Group said the group is striving to establish an active transportation network throughout and across the Island.
The statement went on to say the working group welcomes requests for active transportation projects from all Islanders, which can be sent to their email address at ATPEI@gov.pe.ca.
“The benefit to having paved shoulders installed on the Cascumpec Road is duly noted, and this news article has been passed along to the AT Working Group as a request for their consideration,” said the email. “Prior to this article and prior to the recent road paving work, the AT Working Group did not receive any other requests for the installation of paved road shoulders along the Casumpec Road. The road was not on a list for potential paved road shoulder installation projects.”
The email suggests when leaving Alberton and going out to Western Road, there are paved road shoulders on both sides of Route 150, the Dock Road.
“This road takes you right out to Elmsdale, and provides opportunity for active transportation,” the statement said. “The Confederation Trail is in close proximity to the Dock Road, so there is also additional opportunity there to leave the roadway for the more serene environment of the trail.”
The statement also included that although paved shoulders on every Island road would be ideal, that is just not possible.
“Factors include traffic counts and available active transportation options form part of the selection criteria when deciding what locations get selected for active transportation projects including paved road shoulders,” the email said.
“Although paved road shoulders along Cascumpec Road remains possible in the future, we are pleased that there are existing active transportation opportunities available nearby, along the Dock Road and the Confederation Trail”.
Mr Arsenault said he doesn’t expect the government to put five foot wide shoulders on both sides of the road on every single road on the Island, but it would be nice to have shoulders even on just the scenic routes.
“We do spend a lot of money saying come here, we have great views, but if you can only take in those views in a car, then you kind of limiting the capabilities of our tourism industry,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Arsenault is asking motorists to slow down and don’t pass a cyclist if isn’t safe to do so.
“If you can’t see what is coming at us, don’t pass me,” he said. “If you can’t pass right away, just be patient. It’s way smarter than putting my life at risk and putting your own life at risk, or someone else’s life at risk.”
