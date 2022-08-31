Jillian Trainor

There’s been a new workplace term making the rounds online, quiet quitting, and it’s definitely a head scratchier when you first hear it.

Originating on TikTok, it’s something called ‘quiet quitting’, and based on that, one would assume it means a person resigns from their job without any major muss or fuss, but no, that’s not it. Apparently quiet quitting is where a person isn’t outright quitting their job, they’re just not going above or beyond their job descriptions, taking breaks exactly when they’re supposed to, and turning off/not answering any call, text, or email that’s work-related if they’re not on the clock or at least getting paid overtime.

