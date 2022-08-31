There’s been a new workplace term making the rounds online, quiet quitting, and it’s definitely a head scratchier when you first hear it.
Originating on TikTok, it’s something called ‘quiet quitting’, and based on that, one would assume it means a person resigns from their job without any major muss or fuss, but no, that’s not it. Apparently quiet quitting is where a person isn’t outright quitting their job, they’re just not going above or beyond their job descriptions, taking breaks exactly when they’re supposed to, and turning off/not answering any call, text, or email that’s work-related if they’re not on the clock or at least getting paid overtime.
Granted, not all jobs allow a person to switch off at the end of the typical working day, and journalism is a great example of this. Outside of regular office hours, we cover events on evenings and weekends, like town council meetings, the recent Mawi’Omi at Lennox Island First Nation, and election night to determine who will make up the provincial and/or federal governments. There have been a couple of times we’ve been at the office until midnight to ensure we have the most up to date election coverage as humanly possible for the paper.
Phrasing like this might be new, but the act itself isn’t. In union settings, it’s more commonly known as Work-to-Rule, and it’s something more people in the workforce here in Canada and other places in the world are enacting as they try to avoid occupational burnout while dealing with the increased stress and pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like the Great Resignation, it’s another example of the cultural shift in how work-life is seen. Things like hustle culture, an ideal that prioritizes work over every other aspect of a person’s life (something that’s toxic in and of itself), aren’t important anymore.
Even the act of going back to the office as opposed to working from home has become a point of issue. As health measures lifted, there were companies that required employees to return to the office, no exceptions. This was despite the fact that some workers, like people with disabilities, some neurodivergent people, or even people with caregiver responsibilities found they were more productive at home.
Some are critical of the term quiet quitting because they feel it suggests employees are the ones in the wrong, instead of employers, and those dissenters aren’t entirely off the mark. To be clear: it’s not that employers are wrong. They just need to understand that for employees, things like this are just putting up a boundary, setting limits on what employees will tolerate when it comes to a workplace setting, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
