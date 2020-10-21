June might be Pride Month, but October is LGBTQ+ History Month
It’s also interesting to note that while students do learn some Indigenous and Black history, the LGBTQ community is the only community worldwide who’s history isn’t taught in public schools.
With that in mind, here are but a few notable LGBTQ+ Canadians:
-Marjorie Beaucage: A Métis activist, teacher, and filmmaker, Her 1997 documentary Ntapueu... i am telling the truth followed the Innu Nation and the environmental impact of their work concerning a mining project in Labrador’s Voisey’s Bay. Beaucage is Two-Spirit, a term used by Indigenous people that refers to a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit. It’s also used by some Indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender and/or spiritual identity. In 2017, she released the documentary Coming In Stories: Two Spirit in Saskatchewan to raise awareness about the experiences of two-spirit individuals in Saskatchewan.
-Bishop Kevin Robertson: An Anglican Bishop, he was consecrated in 2017 and is responsible for 55 parishes in the York Scarborough section of the Toronto diocese. In 2018, he married his husband, Mohan Sharma. Following the wedding, the Diocese released a statement saying “Bishop Kevin and Mohan, who have been a couple since 2009, had their relationship blessed in 2016 according to the Pastoral Guidelines of the Diocese of Toronto and are now married under the marriage provision of the same guidelines.”
-The Michaels: The name refers to Michael Stark and Michael Leshner, the first same-sex couple to be legally married in Canada following the passing of Canada’s same-sex marriage laws in 2003. Time Magazine gave the couple that year’s title for Canadian Newsmakers of The Year as a result.
-Edith Williams: the second woman in the country to complete her training at the Ontario Veterinary College (OVC). Williams initially entered University College in Toronto in 1916, but dropped out after one year. In 1937, she returned to college after being accepted at the OVC, graduating in 1941. Following this, she ran a private, small-animal veterinary practise for 25 years. Williams was the life partner of Dr Frieda Fraser, a Canadian physician, scientist and academic. The two met in 1917, during Williams first and only year at University College.
-Wade MacLauchlan: Whatever your thoughts are on the PEI’s former Premier, MacLauchlan made history upon becoming Premier. Not only was he the first openly gay Premier of PEI, he was the first openly gay Premier in all of Canada.
-Margaret Cuthbert: Canadian-born Cuthbert was a pioneer radio woman in the United States, where she produced radio programs including Consumer Time, Echoes of History, Gallant American Women, Round the World, Stories to Order, and Tales of our Foreign Service. She also gave lectures, wrote books and articles, and worked with organizations to develop programming that would benefit women and children on both local and national levels. She met her partner, Alice Blinn, while attending Cornell University in 1908.
There are so many more people that could be named, but only so much space for this editorial.
Happy LGBTQ+ History Month
