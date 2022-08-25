Potato Blossom Parade

There were a lot of smiling faces with the return of the PEI Potato Blossom Festival Parade held back in July. Festivals across West Prince were able to return to a full week of scheduled events following two years of scaled back various of the festivals thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are reporting strong attendance to this year’s festivals. Melissa Heald photo

With no more cohorts or capacity limits because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance numbers to festivals in West Prince this year are on par with what they were before the pandemic.

The PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary reduced their festival last year, going from a week long event to a weekend, meaning some events like the adult singing and the potato peeling competitions not taking place, while other events like the Farmer’s Awards Banquet was able to happen, but not during the festival itself.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.