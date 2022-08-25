There were a lot of smiling faces with the return of the PEI Potato Blossom Festival Parade held back in July. Festivals across West Prince were able to return to a full week of scheduled events following two years of scaled back various of the festivals thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are reporting strong attendance to this year’s festivals. Melissa Heald photo
With no more cohorts or capacity limits because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance numbers to festivals in West Prince this year are on par with what they were before the pandemic.
The PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary reduced their festival last year, going from a week long event to a weekend, meaning some events like the adult singing and the potato peeling competitions not taking place, while other events like the Farmer’s Awards Banquet was able to happen, but not during the festival itself.
However, this year the festival returned to a full week of scheduled events.
Jessica Howard, vice chair of the Potato Blossom Festival, said the biggest events for this year’s festival were the Miss Potato Blossom and Little Miss Potato Blossom Pageant, and the parade. The awards banquet was a little different this year too. Instead of a more formal event, it took place at the Canadian Potato Museum.
“Anyone that I’ve seen out and around in the community has been very thankful to have the festival back, and have said how much they enjoyed it,” she said. “I would say the most positive feedback came from the night of the awards mixer. That evening, there were lots of people saying how much they enjoyed the more intimate type of award ceremony compared to the big banquet from other years.”
Like the Potato Blossom Festival, the Irish Moss Festival in Tignish was also scaled down last year because of the pandemic.
The town’s recreation director said some events, like the Irish Moss Pageant, weren’t quite the same when cohorts and attendance numbers had to be limited.
“To get back to having 300 and 400 people watching, and our final having 400 or 500 watching, it just makes it all worthwhile for everybody, for all the work,” said Tina Richard.
Ms Richard said there were some hitches in the plan concerning some events, like the return of the horse pull competition.
“That was a tough one, we weren’t sure (about that) this year, because we needed some off-Island people to come,” she said. “With the gas prices being so high, and then people still all up in a turmoil over COVID, it’s hard to get ready, pay all that money, and maybe you have COVID that week and you can’t go. But it was great, we had great responses, nice horse teams coming in from all over. Everything seemed to go good.”
For the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival, attendance numbers were in the thousands. Taking place the weekend of Aug. 5, roughly 1,600 were at the Oyster Festival on Friday, while Rock the Boat drew an estimated 3,000 for the Saturday concerts, and 2,000 for the Sunday concerts.
Though there are no longer any restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic was still on the minds of organizers.
“You’re always concerned about COVID cases, but it’s just gonna be a way life I guess,” said Jonathan Smith, chair of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival organizing committee. “You just have to make sure you use sanitizer and you clean and all that fun stuff. We shifted over to a debit system for the bars to handle less cash and less in person back and forth. It had a few hiccups, but it was the first time doing it, but it would worked out overall very well.”
