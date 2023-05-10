Jennifer Jeffery has been a registered nurse for the past 15 years at Western Hospital and continues to pour her heart into all the work she does for the West Prince health care system. Submitted photo
Jennifer Jeffery is a Registered Nurse at Western Hospital in Alberton and has been on the job for the past 15 years. She is a mother of two girls with her eldest in university and her youngest graduating Grade 12 this year. She got into nursing because of the nurses in her family.
“The most rewarding part of being a nurse is being able to help others in their most vulnerable times of their lives by making them feel safe, comfortable, and cared for,” said Ms Jeffery.
From May 8 to May 14 is National Nursing Week, which celebrates all nursing staff across the province and country, especially West Prince nursing staff, who work tirelessly to help patients. This year’s theme is ‘Our Nurses Our Future’, which showcases the many roles that nursing staff take during a patient’s health care experience.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the current staffing shortages across the country have shown the public the courage, commitment and importance of nursing staff in the Canadian health care system.
While being a nurse is a rewarding job, Ms Jeffery says it can also be difficult sometimes. Being a nurse can be physically demanding and can take an emotional toll on even the most senior nursing staff. It can sometimes become hard to balance that home life and work life, which was seen throughout the pandemic.
“I would like people to know that nursing is a very rewarding job,” she said. “Nursing is constantly evolving, and you have the opportunity to keep learning, growing and training.”
There are currently more than 2,280 nurses working across the province, not including nursing students, who actively work in hospitals across the Island and are devoted to continuing to offer the best health care possible. Nursing staff are the backbone of the health care system, working long hours to help patients and assist doctors. They tirelessly work towards a better health system for all.
Celebrating nursing staff on PEI is not just restricted to one week a year, celebrate nurses every day, thank them for their help and persistence over the last few years.
“They play a very important role in society and people’s lives,” said Ms Jeffery. “They are the backbone to health care. At some point in everyone’s life they will need to lean on a nurse for comfort and care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.