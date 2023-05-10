Nursing Week

Jennifer Jeffery has been a registered nurse for the past 15 years at Western Hospital and continues to pour her heart into all the work she does for the West Prince health care system. Submitted photo

Jennifer Jeffery is a Registered Nurse at Western Hospital in Alberton and has been on the job for the past 15 years. She is a mother of two girls with her eldest in university and her youngest graduating Grade 12 this year. She got into nursing because of the nurses in her family.

“The most rewarding part of being a nurse is being able to help others in their most vulnerable times of their lives by making them feel safe, comfortable, and cared for,” said Ms Jeffery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.