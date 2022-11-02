Terry Adams

1) That 20 minutes three times a week is all you need to maintain an adequate level of cardio-vascular fitness? Research shows that keeping your heart rate at 70 per cent of your recommended maximum for twelve minutes improves your aerobic capacity. When you include a brief warm up and a few minutes to get your heart rate to that level, twenty minutes is all you need!

