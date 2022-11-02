1) That 20 minutes three times a week is all you need to maintain an adequate level of cardio-vascular fitness? Research shows that keeping your heart rate at 70 per cent of your recommended maximum for twelve minutes improves your aerobic capacity. When you include a brief warm up and a few minutes to get your heart rate to that level, twenty minutes is all you need!
2) The best way to lose weight and stay lean is small frequent feedings. By eating five to six smaller nutritious meals per day you control hunger cravings, stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent overeating.
3) Lifting weights for eight to twelve repetitions is the best rep range for maximum fitness. Too few reps will increase your levels of absolute strength, but do little to increase muscular endurance or aerobic capacity. Too high of repetitions do not stimulate the muscles enough to cause growth and therefore does not cause an increase in metabolism.
4) Weighted Squats and deadlifts work your core muscles better than many other exercises, a recent study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning reports. Spinal-column muscles that can handle weight and go the distance prevent lower back pain by supporting ligaments and keeping the spine in line. When compared with Swiss Ball exercises, squats and deadlifts strengthen spinal column muscles 50 to 70% more. The key is using weights that are heavy enough to engage your core.
5) There are different types of carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are very quickly digested and the rapid blood sugar rise they can cause can also promote an increase in body fat. Complex carbohydrates are digested much slower by the body, do not cause as much fluctuation in blood sugar levels and are less likely to promote an increase in body fat levels when consumed in correct amounts. Fibrous carbohydrates contain high amounts of fibre, which the body does not digest, and are the least likely to increase body fat levels. An ideal nutrition plan would contain the right amount of all three for your body type, lifestyle and goals.
6) The higher the intensity of a workout, the more rest days needed in between. You may be able to start a resistance training program working the whole body three days a week, but as you get stronger this may be too much. As you get stronger and are able to generate more intensity the muscles are getting worked harder and need more recovery time. May be time to switch to a split routine where the muscles get more that a days rest between training sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.