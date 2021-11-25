O’Leary’s Christmas parade is something residents look forward to every year, and this year is no different.
In 2019, the parade took place for the first time in over a decade, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns about whether it could take place last year. Not wanting to discontinue a tradition that had just restarted, the town’s recreation director made sure it took place.
“Last year we had to do the reverse format at Willis Memorial Racetrack,” said Andrew Avery. “It went over very well, but the appetite was to go back to some kind of a traditional route.”
The reverse format mentioned by Mr Avery was more of a drive-thru style of parade. Cars could enter one part of the racetrack, drive around, and see the stationary floats set up, before exiting the track.
The parade is returning for this holiday season, but it’s not the traditional route down Main Street. Mr Avery dubbed this year’s event the O’Leary Neighbourhood Christmas Parade.
“We’re trying to get around the town as best we can but obviously we can’t go up every street,” he said. “We’re encouraging people to stay on their properties. You are allowed personal gatherings (to watch the parade).”
Mr Avery said even though there’s still a few weeks to go before the Dec. 6 submission deadline, he’s already receiving plenty of applications from residents hoping to take part. The parade itself will be taking place Dec. 12, with a rain date set for the following weekend.
Sponsoring this year’s event is O’Leary Home Hardware.
“We love jumping on board with the town, they’re great to work with,” said manager Jill Peters. “Anything that has town spirit involved, we’d like to be involved. Every year, as soon as the note comes out, I think we’re always the first to sign up because it brings so much joy in the town, and I think the town needs it.”
Along with sponsoring the parade, Home Hardware is also sponsoring the town house lighting contest, which will be judged following the parade. There are two categories for the parade, one for houses in the Town of O’Leary, and one for houses within the O’Leary Fire District. The winning home from each category will receive a $75 gift card to Home Hardware.
Those wishing to register for either the parade or lighting contest can do so by contacting the recreation office.
