The Town of O’Leary has decided to follow Alberton’s lead and hire a bylaw enforcement office immediately.
“Alberton decided to hire her right away so they can have all their bylaws prepared and ready and acted before she actually starts,” said CAO Bev Shaw at O’Leary’s monthly council meeting on Jan. 12.
At their December meeting, O’Leary had passed a motion agreeing to enter a one year contract for services with a Charlottetown based bylaw enforcement company, owned and operated by a Donna Johnson, commencing on April 1, 2022.
However, since Alberton has decided to hire Ms Johnson straight away so she can review the town’s bylaws to see if there are any amendments needed to be made in order for her to be able to enforce them, Ms Shaw said Ms Johnson was wondering if O’Leary would consider hiring her earlier than April 1 as well so she can do something similar for them.
“It’s to make sure the bylaws are enforceable,” explained Ms Shaw. “Some of our bylaws are very old and they may need to be updated. And there also needs something attached to them to make them enforceable, like there has to be a penalty.”
Alberton and O’Leary have agreed to cost share the hiring of Ms Johnson, charging the towns $30 an hour, with each one paying $120 a week for the service. Ms Johnson will split her time between Alberton and O’Leary, spending four hours in each community once a week.
Both towns planned to wait until the first of April to hire Ms Johnson in order to add the cost of hiring a bylaw enforcement officer into their respectful budgets for the next fiscal year. If O’Leary decided to hire Ms Johnson sooner, the funds would need to come out of their current budget.
O’Leary could continue with the April 1 start date, with Ms Johnson reviewing the bylaws then, but she wouldn’t be able to do any enforcement until the bylaws were amended if that was needed. Hiring Ms Johnson immediately would allow council to start the process of amending bylaws sooner, which would mean Ms Johnson could be out enforcing those bylaws by the spring.
Councillor Kevin Maynard made a motion that O’Leary hire Ms Johnson for February 1 instead of April 1.
“That way we can have everything ready to go for the spring,” said Mr Maynard.
The motion was second by Councillor Judy MacIsaac and was passed by council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.