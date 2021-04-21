After some debate, mainly around the lack of visibility in the region, O’Leary council passed a motion to make a donation to the PEI Ground Search and Rescue (PEIGSAR).
Councillor Kevin Maynard said he wasn’t in favour of making a donation because in the last five or six years the PEIGSAR have only held two training events in the Prince County area.
“They’ve been here on two or three calls, which I’m very grateful for, but they don’t recognize us as a fundamental part of their organization,” he said. “They are based mostly down in Charlottetown. They do all of their training down at that end of the Island.”
But knowing two members of the PEIGSAR are from West Prince, Councillor Joey Dumville suggested the council make a minimum donation of $200.
“We have two people in our community that we should support,” he said. “I would be OK with $200.”
Coun. Dumville added it could be suggested to the PEIGSAR that more training events should be held in the western end of the Island, particularly in West Prince.
It was also suggested by council that such visibility could also help with recruitment of additional members from the West Prince area to the PEIGSAR.
The discussion over the donation was after William Parker, a member of the PEIGSAR, made a brief presentation to council at the top of their monthly meeting on April. 14.
The PEIGSAR is a volunteer-based, non-profit community organization that provides year round, 24-hour support to search for and rescue people who are lost or injured across the Island.
This year, the organization is trying to raise $15,500 for operational costs through a combination of fundraising and donations. So far, they have raised around $12,000.
Fundraising has been made difficult thanks to the pandemic, with many who have donated and supported the group in the past finding it hard to do so this time around as a result, said Mr Parker.
“It’s been rough,” he said.
Also, recently, the Province of PEI provided a one-time grant of $100,000 to the PEIGSAR to purchase new safety equipment, kayaks, trailers and replacement vehicles, which has made additional fundraising difficult as well, said Mr Parker.
“We rely on the generosity of the community, businesses and groups to help with our funding,” he said. “We have an ongoing need to require, upgrade and maintain our emergency equipment as well as our training exercises that our volunteers have to do.”
Mayor Eric Gavin said the PEIGSAR are a good asset to the province, but agreed the group should be more visible in the region.
Coun. Dumville made the motion to donate $200 to the PEIGSAR, with Councillor Judy MacIsaac seconding the motion. The motion passed.
“It’s an invaluable service when you need it,” said Coun. MacIsaac.
