Parkview

O’Leary council is preparing to lobby the provincial government on widening Parkview Avenue due to increased traffic in the area associated with the Canadian Potato Museum and the new attractions at Centennial Park, including the splash pad which opened this summer. Both facilities use the same parking lot, causing extra flow to park on the side of the street when the lot is full. Google Map photo

The first meeting of the New Year had O’Leary council focused on the future of the town.

They are currently preparing to lobby the provincial government to widen Parkview Avenue due to increased traffic on the street.

