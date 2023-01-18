The first meeting of the New Year had O’Leary council focused on the future of the town.
They are currently preparing to lobby the provincial government to widen Parkview Avenue due to increased traffic on the street.
The first meeting of the New Year had O’Leary council focused on the future of the town.
They are currently preparing to lobby the provincial government to widen Parkview Avenue due to increased traffic on the street.
The street is the location for both the Canadian Potato Museum and the town’s Centennial Park.
The two attractions share a parking lot and with the opening of the splash pad at the park this summer and the popularity of the museum and its restaurant, the area was busy. When the parking lot was full, vehicles were parking on the side of the street, particularly RVs.
The hope is by widening the street it will allow for better flow of traffic and better access for people walking, biking and parking in the area.
The town will be asking only from Main Street to Community Street to be widened.
The Canadian Potato Museum has already expressed their support for this project with a letter to council.
“They were very happy with the idea,” said Councillor Kevin Maynard, who is responsible for the town’s street and sidewalk portfolio.
The town’s fire department will also be submitting a letter in support of the project as the traffic can be a safety issue for them.
“They use that road if they get any calls up west,” said Councillor Darrel Wood during his fire department report.
As a member of the fire department, Councillor Valene Gallant added using the road at peak traffic times is ‘tight’.
“That’s good,” said Councillor Blake Adams. “All the support the town can get for this project the more likely it will go ahead.”
For returning Coun. Adams, he has been busy getting caught up with development in the town under his community development portfolio.
One concern brought to him since rejoining council is the need for commercial space in the town.
“I’ve only been on council a month and I’ve already had three individuals stop in just to address concern over the lack of commercial space in the town,” said Coun. Adams. “With good development going on at Mill River (Resort), that’s drawing people because it serves the needs of businesses that are new or expanding and we’ve obviously, and other communities, have lost businesses in our town from that.”
Coun. Adams doesn’t fault Mill River for the development, but he thinks it’s important to note that there is a demand in O’Leary for additional commercial space and should be something on the council’s radar.
Finally, the town is in preliminary negotiations with Island EMS to build a new facility for them in the town.
If constructed, Island EMS would lease the new building from the town to use for their services.
The current building housing Island EMS on Willow Avenue is aging. And the organization would like to see the new facility built where it has Main Street access.
Mayor Eric Gavin said the talks are ongoing and nothing final has been decided.
However, the town is working on getting an estimated cost for the potential project.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.