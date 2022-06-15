A local all-terrain vehicle (ATV) club has been given the go ahead to use a portion of the driveway at the former O’Leary dump for their trail system.
Vice-president of the O’Leary ATV Recreational Club, Brendon Arsenault, attended the town’s regular council meeting on June 9 to ask councillors for permission to use the dump’s driveway to help the club improve their already existing trail system.
The club began back in November 2021, currently has 18 members and has managed to create 40 kilometres of a legal trail system for riders.
“Our intentions are to access the first 40 feet of the driveway going into the dump,” Mr Arsenault explained.
By using the driveway, members would be able to avoid a swampy area on an adjacent property where the private landowner has already given permission for riders to use.
“We trail there now... but we would like to have a better route around that area,” said Mr Arsenault.
Mr Arsenault added the club has already scoped the area in and around the dump and ‘seen that this would be a good potential way around that wet area and not basically affect anybody’.
“In the end, by doing this, it helps to make our trail a little more accessible for everybody,” he said.
Recently, the Town of O’Leary created a new policy limiting the use of the former dump to authorized individuals only in hopes of curbing illegal dumping at the Gaspe Road site. The policy also states the dump’s gate is to be remained locked at all times when not being accessed by authorized personnel.
Mr Arsenault said the club is aware of the policy.
“We would definitely respect that,” he said.
Mr Arsenault suggested the gate, which is currently located closer to the road, be moved back as well.
“We would definitely make sure the gate would still be accessible plus make sure on each side of the gate it would be non-accessible for anybody,” he said. “Nobody will be able to get around the gate where your dumping area used to be.”
Before council could raise any concerns over liability issues, Mr Arsenault explained as members the PEI ATV Federation the O’Leary club has insurance that covers all ATV usage on their trail system.
“Any property owner that signs with us to allow us to use their property, they are covered by the PEI ATV Federation insurance,” he said.
Mayor Eric Gavin told Mr Arsenault council would discuss the matter and get back to him.
However, at the end of the meeting, council decided to approve the proposal.
Councillor Darren MacKinnon said illegal use of ATVs is often discussed at council, but throwing their support behind a well maintained trail system could help to decrease that type of activity in the community.
