O’Leary council’s last monthly meeting before they went on summer hiatus had councillors discussing several community development projects.
The town is in the process of preparing their capital investment plan, which has to be submitted to the province by early July. The plan gives the provincial government an indication which capital projects council wants to spend their share of the federal gas tax money.
One project already approved by council is constructing new sidewalks on Water Street and Community Street. Council approved that project at their meeting in May.
The budget for the sidewalk project is just over $343,000.
About $92,600 of the town’s gas tax funding will be allocated towards that project. Other funding will come from PEI’s Active Transportation Fund, around $187,000, another $20,000 from the town’s budget and $45,000 from PEI’s Municipal Capital Expenditure Grant.
During the June 9 meeting, council approved to accept a tender from Summerside based contractor Curran and Briggs to complete the sidewalk work.
For future projects, council wants to earmark gas tax money towards developing Centennial Park, with priorities on upgrading playground equipment and building a new splash pad. The current wooden playground structure at the park, which is located directly across from the Canadian Potato Museum, is becoming unsafe and outdated. Council also recognizes the need for more attractions for children in the town.
There’s a lot council would like done to develop the park, but are looking at doing everything in phases.
“I say we’re in the works of doing something different for Centennial Park,” said Councillor Joey Dumville, who is responsible for the town’s recreation portfolio. “We’re looking at different options of what we can put in there. Right now, we’re working on what phase we would like to do and how we would like to do it. We still have to meet with a couple organizations too, to let them know our plans.”
Other ideas for the park include an outdoor ice rink, a natural playground and a pump park. A pump park is a looped sequence of rollers and berms for bike riders.
“That’s probably further on down the road,” said Coun. Dumville. “That’s something we don’t have quotes on, but another thing we’re looking to do.”
There are no concrete figures yet for the entire Centennial Park project as it is in early stages of development, but town CAO Bev Shaw said council should include some kind of estimated amount for the project in their capital investment plan if they are looking at using gas tax money on the development.
Ms Shaw stated several times council can change the allocation of the money any time in the future.
“You’re making this plan, but it’s only a matter of sending this document in again if you decide to change your mind,” she said.
Ms Shaw suggested Coun. Dumville carry on getting together prices for the park project and come back to council before the end of the month, where they will call a special meeting to decide whether or not to include the park development in their capital investment plan this year.
Another possible project the town is looking at is developing land in behind the Gospel Hall on Main Street for a new subdivision specifically for mini homes.
“The only reason we were trying to do this was because of the interest we heard about mini homes,” said Ms Shaw.
With the sidewalk and park project in development already, Councillor Darren MacKinnon suggested council make the subdivision project a priority in the town’s next budget.
Council agreed to table this project until next year.
Council also approved a project to retrofit the town complex with 80 per cent of the funding being provided through the province’s new Green and Inclusive Community Buildings. The complex is in need of a new heating system, insulation in the west wall and attic, replacement of numerous windows and replacement of doors to make the facility more energy efficient.
Near the end of the meeting council passed a motion to hold no regular council meetings during July and August, but will call special meetings if any issues arise that need addressing over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.