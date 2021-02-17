The Town of O’Leary will be contacting the provincial government regarding increasing the amount of speed radar signs in the community.
Currently there’s one, located at the town entrance near Unionvale, though when council made its original request, it was for two.
Councillor Darren MacKinnon asked whether the sign was having any effect on drivers coming into town, and Councillor Kevin Maynard acknowledged that it does indeed seem to be working.
“Where I live on Main Street, I have noticed a big difference in cars coming into town, and it does make a big difference,” he said.
While council feels a second speed radar sign on the opposite end of the O’Leary Road, near Ferguson Funeral Home, would also have an impact, Coun. Maynard would like to have signs at two other entrances into the town as well. One on Gaspé Road and the other on Barclay Road. He feels having the signs at these locations would help ensure the safety of residents and drivers alike, as both entries quickly go from an 80 km/h zone to a 50 km/h zone.
The geography of these two entries also change rapidly, quickly going from open fields and pasture to residential zones, and in the case of Barclay Road, a school zone as well.
“We just dealt with a high speed accident a year ago by ADL, of someone coming into the town,” said Coun. Maynard. “This way here (Barclay Road), there’s school present, and Judy (MacIsaac, fellow town councillor) can attest to cars flying down this road daily, and I’ve had many reports throughout the community of cars heading east through town that aren’t slowing down. It’s for people that are doing nonchalantly 80 and forget. It’s a reminder to slow down, you’re in a residential area.”
