O’Leary is looking into the cost and potential benefits of using solar power for the UV light filtration system at the town’s lagoon.
A resident came to Bev Shaw, the town’s chief administrative officer, with the suggestion. The topic was discussed at council’s monthly meeting on Oct. 14.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Mayor Eric Gavin. “We seem to be using a tremendous amount of power there, especially with our ultraviolet light system. If it helps with electricity, it seems to be good.”
Ms Shaw has looked into the matter, and told council it would likely cost around $30,000, but said there are rebates available from the provincial government, or the town could possibly use its Gas Tax money.
“It’s just an idea we’re looking into, it’s not something we’re going ahead with for sure,” said Councillor Joey Dumville. “If there’s money there that we can tap into, that would be something we would consider. The way the province is going is moving to renewable energy, there will be lots out there.”
Mr Gavin said whether or not the town goes forward with the idea could depend on the grants available to the town on the matter, but they will be looking into it.
