Alberton Museum

The family of Private Robert Warren felt it was fitting to donate some of his effects to the Alberton Museum & Genealogy Centre. Private Warren volunteered shortly after the breakout of the First World War, and was killed Sept. 18, 1916 during the battle at Courcelette, a ruined village in northern France, and was posthumously awarded the 1914-1915 Star Medal. Along with a portrait, the family donated his death certificate, and a copy of the diary he kept from 1900 to 1912. In photo, standing from left to right: Rosalie Cousins Webb, John Cousins, Marion Thomson, Thane Cousins the younger, Carol Thomson, Karen Cook, and Luetta Howard. Sitting, left to right: Warren Cousins, Thane Cousins the elder. Jillian Trainor photo

After discovering items from her late uncle, Private Robert Sturgeon Warren, Rosalie Cousins Webb and her family decided it would be fitting to donate some of those items, including a portrait, to the Alberton Museum & Genealogy Centre.

“It was presented to the family after Uncle Rob was killed in France,” she said. “It was kept with the Cousins family, and we decided that it should be preserved. Because Robert Warren was brought up on the Dock Road, my sister Carol suggested that it come to the Alberton museum.”

