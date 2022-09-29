The family of Private Robert Warren felt it was fitting to donate some of his effects to the Alberton Museum & Genealogy Centre. Private Warren volunteered shortly after the breakout of the First World War, and was killed Sept. 18, 1916 during the battle at Courcelette, a ruined village in northern France, and was posthumously awarded the 1914-1915 Star Medal. Along with a portrait, the family donated his death certificate, and a copy of the diary he kept from 1900 to 1912. In photo, standing from left to right: Rosalie Cousins Webb, John Cousins, Marion Thomson, Thane Cousins the younger, Carol Thomson, Karen Cook, and Luetta Howard. Sitting, left to right: Warren Cousins, Thane Cousins the elder. Jillian Trainor photo
After discovering items from her late uncle, Private Robert Sturgeon Warren, Rosalie Cousins Webb and her family decided it would be fitting to donate some of those items, including a portrait, to the Alberton Museum & Genealogy Centre.
“It was presented to the family after Uncle Rob was killed in France,” she said. “It was kept with the Cousins family, and we decided that it should be preserved. Because Robert Warren was brought up on the Dock Road, my sister Carol suggested that it come to the Alberton museum.”
Along with the portrait, the family donated his death certificate, and a copy of the diary he kept from 1900 to 1912.
Private Warren volunteered shortly after the breakout of the First World War, one of the first people from West Prince County to do so. He served under the 26th Battalion, the infantry battalion from New Brunswick, because the 105th Division, also known as the Prince Edward Island Highlanders, wasn’t founded until 1915.
“He believed so strongly in joining the army and fighting,” said John Cousins, one of Ms Cousins Webb’s siblings. “They believed that Germany was going to dominate the world if they if our side lost as it were, and he kept repeating that in his letters.”
The items donated are just a sampling of Private Warren’s effects. His sister, Minnie Warren, kept everything associated with her brother, from postcards, letters, photos, and more. Ms Warren was greatly affected by her brother’s death, and even decades later couldn’t talk about the event.
Private Warren died at the age of 35 on Sept. 18, 1916 during the battle at Courcelette, a ruined village in northern France. The battle was a major tactical objective in the Battle of Flers-Courcelette during the Somme Offensive, and was one of the few victories for Allied forces on the Somme. He was posthumously awarded the 1914-1915 Star Medal.
For the museum, the donation, especially the portrait, was a welcomed gift.
“Sometimes people have these big pictures and they don’t know what they’re going to do with them, and they’re not able to hold on to them,” said Arlene Morrison, manager of the Alberton Museum. “Over the years we’ve lost pictures by them going out in yard sales and people wanting the frames, but throw away the picture and we lose those copies.”
Right now there isn’t a space designated specifically for items from the First and Second World Wars, and the Korean War, but there are plans to change that. At the back of the museum is a room that used to be where the genealogy records were once kept, which has since become used for storage. The goal is to eventually turn that room into a space to display items that once belonged to soldiers and veterans.
“It’s not very big, but it’s very high, so we can have different levels of display,” said Alan Curtis, a board member of the Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation Inc. “We hope to get a lot of freestanding cabinets for the center walls. Some displays can be hung from the ceiling or high up, because it’s a 13 foot ceiling. We’re going to try to get a lot of it in here. We won’t get all of it in, but quite a bit.”
Mr Curtis said even though not everything can be displayed, the collection represent a significant part of West Prince’s past.
“Such a high percentage of people served in the in the military,” he said. “In the (First and Second World Wars and Korean War), we know for sure that for this area and Bloomfield district combined, there’s well over eight 800 people we have in our books of remembrance, but that doesn’t mean there’s not more out there. For population as it was then, that number of people is a very high percentage.”
