When the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) were faced with the choice between repairing their water tanker or purchasing a new one, they realized the best option was to purchase a new one.
Tender for the truck went out in September 2020, with a deadline of Oct. 20, and was awarded to Helie Fire Trucks in Joliette, QC. The Freightliner tanker was originally set to arrive in April, but issues with the pandemic brought production forward.
“At the time we were told it was going to be a six month leave time to get the truck,” said Davis Gallant, head of the fire department’s acquisition committee. “By mid November they notified us that four trucks they had in production, there were parts they were waiting for. So, the trucks were coming out of production, and it was bumping our truck into production and we were going to have it in a few months.”
The decision to purchase the new tanker instead of repairing the old one made more sense when everything was factored in.
“The old tanker, we knew there had to be repairs when we got it inspected last year,” said O’Leary mayor Eric Gavin. “The guy that inspected it said there had to be repairs to that truck in order to keep her, and we justified one or the other when you’re starting to look at a $45,000 or $50,000 bill to run an old truck.”
Ron Phillips, chief of the OVFD, said with everything that needed to be done, the cost would have been closer to $60,000 for a tanker that’s already 25 years old. Additionally, the old tanker wasn’t new when the department acquired it.
Purchase cost of the new tanker was $242,000, which will be financed over a number of years. Of that cost, $25,000 came from a donation by the O’Leary Fireman’s Club. Mr Phillips said since the department has started the process of replacing its fleet, the club has been able to donate $175,000 toward helping with the purchase of new trucks.
“The worry about repair and maintenance is not there right now, because a brand new truck should be a good, serviceable truck,” said Darrell Wood, a councillor and fire commissioner for the Town of O’Leary. “It should last 35 years, and that’s the big thing you’ve got to look at.”
Arriving on Jan. 18, the tanker was put into service on Jan. 22. So far, it hasn’t been used for a call yet. A few members of the department have driven it to familiarize themselves with everything inside the cab and the operation of the new tanker. Mr Gallant said everyone who’s driven it, himself included is impressed with how it handles.
The new tanker has a few differences and upgrades compared to the old one. For starters, the tank on the old machine is stainless steel and from the 1970s, while the truck itself is from 1994, effectively making it a Frankenstein truck. The new tank is aluminum and comes with a lifetime warranty. Mr Gallant said the company has only had one tank come back on warranty, caused by a lack of maintenance on the part of the fire department.
Along with this is a change in transmission.
“The previous tankers were standard transmission, we went with an automatic transition with this thing. It’s one less thing to have to worry about when things are going on and we’re out to a call,” said Mr Gallant. “Also, where the other truck only had a four inch inlet/outlet on the rear of the truck. We also now have one in the side of the truck, so it gives us other options as far as filling or draining.”
A new 45 foot ladder was also purchased by the department. While it’s not specifically for the tanker itself, Mr Phillips said it was a good time to purchase it, because buildings in the area are getting taller, and the department would have eventually needed a new ladder anyway.
Members of the OVFD send out a huge thank you to all the support its received from town council, the outlying fire district, and everyone who has helped support its fundraising efforts.
“It’s things like that that make assets like this possible for us,” concluded Mr Gallant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.