The removal of Skills PEI and Career Development Services from O’Leary to Mill River continued to be a topic of discussion at O’Leary Town Council’s meeting on March 9.
Mayor Eric Gavin noted how that morning, he spoke with Jamie Fox, minister for the Department of Fisheries and Communities. He said Mr Fox told him there would be an inquiry on policy regarding the situation, but the town wouldn’t hear back on the matter until after the provincial election.
“I know he wasn’t happy that it was leaving here,” said Mr Gavin.
The provincial election will take place on April 3. The lease at Future Tech West, the building currently housing the offices for both services, expires on March 31.
“It’s bad enough when private businesses decide that they want to move out of town, there’s not much the town can do except try to encourage them to stay,” said Bev Shaw, chief administration officer for O’Leary. “When the government who claims to want sustainable municipalities, when they pull out something like that, that’s a real slap in the face.”
Ms Shaw said a letter has been sent to the Federation of PEI Municipalities for help, and got confirmation the Federation would do something on the matter, but hadn’t heard back before council met.
Councillor Kevin Maynard noted how the Federation has been trying to pass a plan to address land use in the province. Councillor Blake Adams asked what kind of teeth something would have in a situation like this.
“It’s to help municipalities,” said Coun. Maynard. “Keep the businesses and development inside an incorporated grounds, and leave the farmland for farming, and fishing, and wildlife, and your watersheds, and everything else.”
In 2021, the Federation made a presentation to the Land Matters Advisory Committee, which noted how the need for a strong land use policy has been thoroughly studied, starting with the Royal Commission on Land Ownership and Land Use in 1973. The Commission noted the need for some measure of land use planning was stated in virtually every brief that it received.
The presentation also stated how the reluctance to address outdated provincial land use has contributed to sprawling development across the province, driving up the cost of providing public services for everyone, and that this is happening at an accelerated rate because of a growing population, adding strain on municipalities and an unfair distribution of the tax burden.
It said there is a need to direct more development to the serviced areas, and that rural citizens have little control over the development happening in their area, which can have a direct impact on their property values and quality of life.
The inconvenience of moving Skills PEI and Career Development Services outside of O’Leary was also discussed. At the current location, these are less than a kilometre away from collaborative services like the Social Assistance Office, and Access PEI.
“Government has got a building that’s right in the centre of town, Access PEI,” said Mr Gavin. “The building is half empty, there’s a lot of room in there. If they were going to move, why didn’t they move it to that building and stay right here if there was a major concern at the other facility.”
Another issue council has over the matter is the fact that no one outside of the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture was aware of the situation.
“They never told anybody, even the MLA didn’t know about it,” said Mr Gavin. “It just happened to be lucky for us that somebody that worked there told somebody else, and the word got back to us. If there was a major reason, maybe we could have done something to help out along the line.”
Mr Gavin said the town has reached out to the premier, but hasn’t gotten a response.
“We’re always pursuing opportunities that are in the best interest of the town,” said Coun. Adams. “When government is pulling services out, that’s not conductive to what we’re trying to do.”
