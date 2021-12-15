O’Leary Town Council is moving ahead with the plan to hire a bylaw enforcement officer for the region.
During its Dec. 8 meeting, Councillor Darren MacKinnon moved to provide a letter of intent, based on the commitment of at least one other municipality in close proximity.
“Even if we try it for a year, evaluate after a year and say it’s been very worthwhile, or look and say that it’s not worthwhile,” he said. “At least then we’ll know, and for that kind of cost, it’s not as scary as having the whole burden on themselves for just one town.”
Council revisited the idea of hiring a bylaw enforcement officer for the area at last month’s meeting.
Safety is one of the concerns, as O’Leary mayor Eric Gavin noted at last month’s meeting how some residents have been more aggressive in their response when approached about potential bylaw infractions. He expanded on that in this month’s meeting, noting how a resident could hypothetically have a building permit that states there must be a 15 foot distance between a current structure and whatever is being built, but in reality the distance might be only 10 feet.
Mr Gavin has spoken with Donna Johnson, the owner and operator of PEI Bylaw Enforcement Officer, a firm based out of Charlottetown, and explained how even though she would be checking the municipality for bylaw infractions, handing out fines would not be something done right away.
“She said what she does is she’ll come in and say ‘Here’s the bylaw, this is what you’re doing wrong, you have 14 days to fix it’,” he said. “She’s not going to come around and say ‘Here’s a $50 fine’.”
The cost for hiring Ms Johnson was a concern for council, but after reviewing her bid, it was deemed feasible if shared between two municipalities.
There isn’t anything in the budget for a bylaw officer right now, as the cost would have to be added into the budget for the next fiscal year. This would help give council time to organize, prepare, and update its bylaws to best suit the officer’s needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.