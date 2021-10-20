A new policy is in the works for the Town of O’Leary concerning the now former dump.
At O’Leary’s council meeting on Oct. 13, Bev Shaw, the town’s chief administrative officer, said there have been issues like the gate continuously being left open or unlocked.
Ms Shaw said the town’s maintenance man became so frustrated, he changed the lock and brought her the keys, telling her she now has the only set.
Councillor Kevin Maynard asked what’s been happening with regard to the dump, which has officially been closed for 19 years.
“There was a couple of things being hauled in there and a bunch of other stuff landed in there,” said Ms Shaw. “We don’t know where they came from.”
It’s unclear who might be leaving the gate open or unlocked, but the theory is someone with permission from the town was hauling items to the dump, and leaving the gate open because they had to make multiple trips. Someone sees the open gate, and then brings in things to the dump instead of taking them to the one in Brockton.
The town used to allow contractors to dispose of old building materials at the site and allowed residents to bring in leaves and tree branches, and allowed the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department to hold controlled burning exercises.
This isn’t the first time O’Leary has had this issue. In 2017, the town noticed dumping had gotten out of hand, as things like mattresses and appliances were being left at the site. It was then that council decided to put a lock on the gate.
Councillor Joey Dumville asked what if someone wanted to put something in there, and came to Ms Shaw with proposal on the matter? Ms Shaw said she would still have to manage it.
“I would have to babysit to make sure that they don’t leave the gate open, and they don’t bring in other stuff,” she said. “That’s what’s happening, there’s stuff being hauled in there, and then there’s this mystery stuff that appeared out of nowhere, like pallets, and bath plugs, and that’s the whole problem.”
Questions about whether or not the dump could be sold was brought up. Ms Shaw said while they’re no serious contamination at the dump, because of what’s under the soil, the land isn’t likely to be of any value, and it’s not a location a person could build a house on or anything like that.
Coun. Maynard mentioned the site would be a good location for a wind farm, or a solar plant.
Ms Shaw said she’ll come up with something in terms of a policy and bring it to council for approval.
“In the policy, I will definitely say no more building debris, as the fire department had made it quite clear that they don’t want to burn,” she said. “The key doesn’t go to any of our contractors without instructions that they lock that gate the minute they drive back out.”
