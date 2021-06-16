Further details on banners depicting diversity were given during the Town of O’Leary’s monthly council meeting on June 9.
Councillor Judy MacIsaac said the project is moving along, with a hope they would start taking pictures for the banners this past weekend.
“Our goal is to have the banners up by July 1st,” she said.
Council passed a motion in April to support the project if 50 per cent of the cost for the banners was funded by the province’s Rural Growth Initiative Fund. The town would pay the other 50 per cent.
Ms MacIsaac informed council during their meeting in May that the banner project was approved for the funding.
The cost of the 12 banners is over $5,600.
Coun. MacIsaac read a list of possible suggestions of what could be depicted on the banners, which included kayakers at Leard’s Pond, walker or bikers on the Confederation Trail, people at the Canadian Potato Museum, a beach shot, West Point Lighthouse, a boat, fishing scene, bass fishing, farming potato scene, lupins, town office, the O’Leary flag, the fire department with some of the firemen, the memorial orchard and the wooden train at Centennial Park.
“With all these ideas they’re will be people in the shots,” said Ms MacIsaac, adding the models will be a mixer of newcomers and local residents. “The whole purpose of the banners is to be inclusive and showcase our community.”
Councillor Joey Dumville said something to do with veterans, a shot of the local legion or cenotaph, could make for another possible scene for one of the banners.
Coun. MacIsaac said she thought that was a good idea.
