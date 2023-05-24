O'Leary Walk

Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron, Krista Arsenault, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, and Cali Pineau with GoWest PEI led those participating in the Family Prevention Week Walk at Centennial Park in O’Leary on May 16. Along with local community and organization members, students and staff from O’Leary Elementary School also participated in the walk. Melissa Heald photo.

Despite overcast skies, the rain held off for a Family Violence Prevention Week Walk at Centennial Park in O’Leary on May 16.

Along with local community and organization members, students and staff from O’Leary Elementary School also participated in the walk.

