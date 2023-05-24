Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron, Krista Arsenault, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, and Cali Pineau with GoWest PEI led those participating in the Family Prevention Week Walk at Centennial Park in O’Leary on May 16. Along with local community and organization members, students and staff from O’Leary Elementary School also participated in the walk. Melissa Heald photo.
Despite overcast skies, the rain held off for a Family Violence Prevention Week Walk at Centennial Park in O’Leary on May 16.
Along with local community and organization members, students and staff from O’Leary Elementary School also participated in the walk.
Karen MacCarville, PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS) Outreach Coordinator for West Prince, thanked everyone for coming out to the event.
“Our theme for this year’s Family Violence Prevention Week walk is ‘Healing Communities’, I ask you all while you walk today that you take time to reflect on victims and survivors of family violence and maybe think about what you could do to help the healing of domestic violence in your community,” she said. “Some ideas might be you could donate supplies to Anderson House (the women’s shelter in Charlottetown), you could also make donations to PEI Family Violence Prevention Services or contact us about volunteer opportunities.”
Krista Arsenault, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, welcomed everyone to the event as well.
“We are glad you were able to take this opportunity to come together as a community and raise awareness about family violence and show our support to victims and survivors,” she said.
Then O’Leary Elementary Principal David Costello and Vice Principal Sarah Smallman were invited to speak to the students about the importance of kindness.
“We wanted to talk about how we are working with kindness at our school,” said Mr Costello. “We’ve been doing some work with the Seven Sacred Teachings (traditional laws at the heart of many Indigenous cultures) and how it’s important we treat everyone with kindness, to be truthful and courageous in making the right decisions and regardless of how our families look like, or where we are, everybody has the right to be safe and it’s so important that we demonstrate that through the decisions that we make.”
Ms Smallman thanked the organizers on behalf of the school for being invited to the walk.
“We love to take part in the community and spend time as a family with our staff and students,” she said.
Before doing four laps around the park’s walking track, students were invited to participate in a fun activity of Freeze Dance. Afterwards, Ms Arsenault, along with Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron and Cali Pineau with GoWest PEI, took the lead as they walked with a FVPS banner at the head of those participating in the walk.
Family Violence Prevention Week ran from May 15- 21 and is held every year to raise awareness about domestic violence as well to remember victims of violence and their families and to demonstrate that violence in any relationship is not acceptable.
