The growing diversity amongst its residents presented an opportunity for the Town of O’Leary to host it’s first Canadian Multiculturalism Day event.
Held at the Maple Leaf Curling Club on June 27, the evening included food, music and a martial arts demonstration.
Heidi Lai is originally from Hong Kong and has been living on PEI for a year. Her business, Accelerator Training Services, is located in O’Leary.
One of several booths at the event, Ms Lai was serving fish curry balls, a traditional Hong Kong street food.
“Wherever you go to shop and you want some snacks and there’s a lot of stalls in the street and you can just have some,” she said, adding the food would cost around $2 Canadian per five or six fish ball.
Andrew Avery, the town’s recreation director, said the event was organized to recognize how the population of the town has grown to include a lot more diversity in recent years.
“We just realize there is more people of different cultures moving into the community - from across Canada, from across the world - and we want to make an effort to celebrate those different cultures,” he said. “To celebrate what is available in the community and to showcase some of the uniqueness we have now in the community... Tonight is both a fun meet your neighbour night as well as an educational one.”
To assist with the planning of the event, Mr Avery reached out to Western PEI Community Navigator Scott Smith. The provincial community navigator program provides assistance to newcomers and new residents moving to rural PEI by welcoming them to the area.
“Sometimes you feel a little shy asking people to share their culture, they might not be comfortable, but for the most part people are just looking for the opportunity to talk about their home, to share what there culture is and what things mean to them, to education the local population and just build that inclusivity and diversity for our region,” said Mr Scott.
One of the highlights of the evening was the martial arts demonstration presented by Bagua Health & Wugong Centre. The clinic is run by Lihong Ling (Rachel) and her husband Ling Jie Liu (Jack) in O’Leary. They offer classes in a traditional style of Chinese martial arts called Baguazhuang and Tuina massages, which focuses on rehabilitation and strength training.
Mr Liu is the sixth generation of Baguazhuang in his family, learning the practice from his father. He gave two brief demonstrations of Baguazhuang while Ms Liang explained the martial art to the audience.
“Thank you for allowing us to share our culture with you,” she said at the conclusion of the presentation. “We are so glad to spend this wonderful evening with you.”
Ms Lai thought the evening was a good way for everyone to learn about different cultures from different countries.
“I want to thank Scott for inviting me so I can share my culture from Hong Kong with the local community,” she said. “It’s good to mingle in the rural areas. I think that’s very good.”
Mr Avery said the hope is to make the evening an annual event and ‘make it a little bigger every year’.
