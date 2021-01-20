O’Leary council indicated work at the town’s lagoon appears to improving the situation at the wastewater treatment plant.
Council had to use gas tax funding to fix issues with the lagoon and its ultraviolet system (UV). Since the summer of 2019, the lagoon had been experiencing serious issues with blue green algae, causing higher than acceptable BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) and TSS (Toxic shock syndrome) levels.
Repairs to the correct the issue have included desluging one of the lagoon’s cells.
Mayor Eric Gavin said recent readings on samples taken at the lagoon since the desluging occurred has shown to be in an acceptable range.
“I think the work that we’ve done is proving to help, but we’re also going to use the ultraviolet lights to kill more and try to get our numbers down better,” he said at the town’s monthly meeting on Jan. 13.
Council also continues to discuss the possibility of using solar power to run the UV light filtration system at the lagoon.
The idea was first discussed back in October. Since then, council has spoken with one company about installing solar panels at the lagoon.
“We’re still in the very early stages,” said Councillor Joey Dumville. “We’re looking to be more green and there’s funding out there and just be more environmental responsible.”
