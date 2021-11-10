The O’Leary Legion is re-establishing its Chase the Ace fundraiser.
They are partnering with the Community Seniors Co-operative Ltd. (CSCL) to help them reach their initial goal of raising $200,000 for their mortgage contribution towards building a new three level 50 unit community care facility in O’Leary.
Overall, for their capital campaign, the CSCL needs to raise $500,000.
This is the first Chase the Ace round at the legion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We discussed doing another Chase the Ace and we were trying to decide who to take on as a partner and I suggested a worthwhile cause to take on would be the new seniors cooperative,” explained Grant Gay, legion president. “Everybody agreed to that, we approached them and their board, and they were more than happy to be onboard with us as a fundraiser for them.”
In Chase the Ace, a 50/50 type of lottery, the jackpot accumulates from week-to-week until it is won, and the game is then over. Each week participants buy tickets. The funds from ticket sales are divided into three parts. Typically the organizers keep 50 per cent, the winner of the weekly lottery takes 20 per cent, and the remaining 30 per cent goes into the jackpot. The lottery winner also then draws a card from a deck of 52 playing cards and wins the accumulated jackpot if the Ace of Spades is drawn. If not, the reduced deck is kept for the following week’s game, and the jackpot rolls over to the next week.
The O’Leary Legion held their first Chase the Ace back in 2015 during a time the unique fundraising method was very popular, with huge jackpots building in places like Cape Breton and Tignish.
“During COVID it’s been much harder to do any kind of fundraiser and now the legion is able to do this,” said CSCL Chairperson Sally Lockhart. “We were pleased because they donated to us in the past, but this time we thought it would be great PR for both of us and the money stays in the community and it’s fun.”
Tickets go on sale at the legion starting on Nov. 8 with the first draw to be on Nov. 13 at 8:30 pm. The jackpot will be starting at $1,000.
Tickets can be picked up at the legion Monday-Friday from 3 pm until closing. Saturday from 3 pm - 8 pm and on Saturday mornings from 9 am - 12 pm at the dance hall entrance.
“We hope it goes right through, until 52 cards are gone, which would be a full year,” said Mr Gay.
Participants don’t have to be at the legion when the ticket is drawn either. The legion will call the person if they are not in the building when the draw takes place.
“We will either give you 20 minutes to get here or you can get us to delegate somebody within the room to flip the card for you,” said Mr Gay.
